Leybold to Discontinue and Replace SV 200 Pump

EXPORT, Pa. , March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leybold SOGEVAC SV 200 vacuum pump has been a robust, reliable vacuum pump for many different applications over the years. The SV 200 will become obsolete by the end of this year, but Leybold has decided to replace it with a better, updated version: the SOGEVAC SV 220 B vacuum pump.

The SV 220 B offers the same robustness and reliability as the SV 200 pump, but there are now more added benefits. With this new pump, one can expect:

12% increased flow rate

Lower oil operating temperature, longer oil life

Hygienic design

Patented single exhaust filter instead of four filters

Low noise level

An integrated oil-lubrication system eliminates external oil pipes

PTFE shaft seals for aggressive applications

Viton gaskets and O-rings

Water-cooled and O2 version available

Inlet position vs. feet same as SV 200 model

