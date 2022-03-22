Innovating for the Water of Tomorrow - Moen Brings Focus to Water Scarcity with Unique World Water Day Initiative

INDUSTRY LEADER AIMS TO PROTECT AND PRESERVE OUR WORLD'S MOST PRECIOUS RESOURCE, WHILE ELEVATING EVERYDAY WATER EXPERIENCES WITH MISSION MOEN

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Because 71% of the Earth's surface is covered by water, it can feel like this resource is infinite. But the truth is only about 0.5% percent of the Earth's water is accessible fresh water for use. As part of its Mission Moen sustainability commitments, Moen, the leader in water experiences in the home, is launching a World Water Day campaign to get you talking about water issues.

"We lead the market and are growing, which means we are delivering more water than ever, and have more responsibility, too," says Mark-Hans Richer, chief marketing and innovation officer, Fortune Brands Global Plumbing Group. "This World Water Day you'll see Moen messaging everywhere from Times Square and The New York Times to The Guardian, to drive awareness to water issues and scarcity, because it's important for consumers to fully understand the magnitude of the problem."

Water is a finite resource, and while Moen knows many people want to save water, research shows they also don't want to sacrifice a great experience. Thankfully, they don't have to.

"By focusing on innovating for the water of tomorrow, we make it easier for people to automate conservation efforts at home while enhancing style and experience," added Richer.

Mission Moen includes two main commitments. First, Moen is redoubling its efforts to create innovative, water-saving products – like those in the Moen Smart Water Network – to enable users to help the brand achieve an aggressive goal of saving 1 trillion gallons of water by 2030. Second, Moen is committed to recovering and repurposing 2,000 tons of ocean plastic by 2030. Since launching Mission Moen two years ago, Moen has introduced several innovations that deliver on this vision to protect and preserve the water of tomorrow.

One of these innovations is the new Nebia by Moen™ Quattro showerhead. Its unique design allows users to save water while experiencing the perfect shower options that suit all their needs, and it can be set to use up to 50% less water* than a standard showerhead. To support Moen's second commitment, Nebia by Moen Quattro handshowers also incorporate recycled ocean plastic into the design of the handshower's dock. Additionally, Moen is integrating recycled ocean plastic into other products like the new Verso™ with Magnetix showerheads and the plaster ground of Wallmount Tub Fillers and M-Core Valves.

Moen also has a Smart Water Network that uses advanced smart home technology to give people the power to tap into the unseen network of water flowing through their home – so they can easily manage, enjoy and conserve their home's water. For example, the Flo Smart Water Monitor and Shutoff is always working in the background, 24/7, to monitor for potential water risks and leaks and can automatically notify the user and shut off the water to help protect against catastrophic damage.

Then there's the new Moen Smart Faucet with Motion Control. With innovative touchless sensor technology and voice control functionality, this faucet distributes water with more precision than ever to make sure users have advanced control over their water. Moen Smart Water products also allow homeowners to see how much water they are using so they can choose to be more mindful of resources.

"Each American uses more than 82 gallons of water, on average, each day at home – that's just one person in the household. But we can all use at least 20% less water by changing older, higher-flow faucets to water-efficient fixtures**– that's a lot of water saved," said Richer. "Moen innovations can help reduce water wastage while still creating an unforgettable experience that protects each drop."

For more information about Moen, visit moen.com/missionmoen or call 1-800-BUY-MOEN (1-800-289-6636).

ABOUT MOEN

Moen is the #1 consumer faucet brand in North America, offering a vast array of stylish and innovative kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, kitchen sinks, garbage disposals, leak detection products and connected home offerings for residential applications that give consumers more power than ever before to understand and control the water that flows through their homes. These thoughtful designs deliver an exceptional user experience and elevate the way people interact with water every day. In addition, Moen Commercial offers superior-performing products that can deliver lower lifetime costs for today's facilities.

Moen is part of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), which creates products and services that fulfill the dreams of home. Moen anchors the Global Plumbing Group (GPG), which also includes several brands under the House of Rohl® including Perrin & Rowe®, ROHL®, Riobel®, Shaws® and Victoria + Albert®. Fortune Brands' other brands include Fiberon® composite decking and railing products, Master Lock® and Sentry® Safe security products, LARSON® storm doors and windows, MasterBrand Cabinets® and Therma-Tru® entry door systems. Fortune Brands is part of the S&P 500 Index and a Fortune 500 Company. For more information, please visit www.FBHS.com.

