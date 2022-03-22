RAEDIO ADDS MULTI-HYPHENATE STAR KEKE PALMER AND RECORDING ARTISTS MEREBA & FLO MILLI TO HOORAE X KENNEDY CENTER WEEKEND TAKEOVER

The audio-everywhere company joins the annual program to celebrate the genius of Black artists, the Kennedy Center's 50th anniversary, and the community's contributions to music and entertainment

Nike joins the weekend with an immersive scholarship competition at Howard University and training session for the community.

Additional weekend talent includes The Read (Kid Fury & Crissles), DJ Domo, Lil Bacon Bear, and more.

LOS ANGELES, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Raedio, an audio everywhere company, is proud to announce multi-disciplinary sensation, Keke Palmer, and recording artists, Mereba and Flo Milli are joining its programming line-up during the HOORAE x Kennedy Center Weekend Takeover in Washington, D.C (March 24-27).

For the partnership, Raedio will be presenting a series of events designed to create engagement within diverse communities, inspire creatives, and showcase its upcoming film, television, and musical offerings. Attendees will get a first-listen at The Read's Original Comedy Album - which will feature a performance by Flo Milli - a first look at a short film by Kid Fury and his producing partner Michael Troll, plus an exclusive screening of highly-anticipated new projects.

Kicking off the weekend will be its staple music series, "Pieces," which will give guests an intimate and stripped-down set by singer-songwriter, Mereba. Pieces is presented in partnership with Spotify's Frequency, a global initiative and holistic destination for celebrating Black art, entertainment, creativity, culture, and community both on- and off-platform.

Closing out the weekend will be "A Sip with Issa Rae," the popular and unscripted series of "fireside chats" between Rae and an array of A-list Hollywood talent over cocktails. This year, Emmy Award-winning actress, singer, producer, author, philanthropist and millennial voice Keke Palmer, will join the intimate series to discuss her passions, career trajectory, upcoming projects, and what she's learned along the way.

"I am over the moon to be partnering with Issa and Raedio for this event," said Mereba. "Storytelling is a really important part of my artistry and I love the way Pieces incorporates that into the performance. I'm excited to have the chance to go deeper and offer inspiration to my community through my music and my truths. It's going to be such a special night at the Kennedy Center."

As Nike celebrates its 50th Anniversary, Hoorae has partnered with the iconic sports brand to present two activities that serve the local community. Nike, Hoorae, and Beyond the Ball - a nonprofit dedicated to giving students visibility to opportunities in the sports industry outside of being a professional athlete – will host an immersive scholarship competition for Howard University students. The Howard University student competition will culminate in a $25,000 scholarship grant to the winning participants. In addition, Nike is sponsoring a workout experience for event attendees and local community members.

"Raedio and HOORAE's partnership with the Kennedy Center has been a dream come true," says Morgan "Mo" Davis, Director, Brand Partnerships, Events & Artist Relations, Raedio/HOORAE. "We work with trailblazing artists and partners and aim to create more equitable spaces for creatives. We are proud of the programming that we've created with an institution as revered as the Kennedy Center. We're excited for attendees to enter our world and hope they leave feeling energized, inspired, and celebrated."

For a full schedule of events and tickets, please visit kennedy-center.org. For more information, please visit the Kennedy Center website, in-person at the Kennedy Center Box Office, or call (202) 467–4600 or (800) 444–1324.

HOORAE X KENNEDY CENTER TAKEOVER

HOORAE x Nike Scholarship Competition | Thursday, March 24 at Howard University, 12:00 p.m.

Select Howard University students to participate in a Beyond the Ball Scholarship competition for a chance to win a $25,000 scholarship. Interested Howard University students are encouraged to register through Beyond the Ball.

HOORAE VIP Welcome Party | Thursday, March 24, Club at The Gathering Spot, 8:00 p.m.

HOORAE kicks off their legendary Kennedy Center Takeover with an invitation-only welcome party to celebrate their inaugural takeover. The event will be hosted by Lil Bacon Bear and DJ'd by Domo. Presented in conjunction with GREY GOOSE Vodka and Color of Change's #ChangeIndustries initiative.

pieces with Mereba | Friday, March 25, Club at Studio K, 7:00 p.m.

'pieces' is an intimate music series that immerses fans in the world of the most talented artists performing stripped-down versions of their greatest works. Past performers include Jazmine Sullivan and Teedra Moses. Presented by Raedio in partnership with Spotify's Frequency and GREY GOOSE Vodka.

No Weird Sh*t Party | Friday, March 25, Skylight Pavilion, 9 p.m.

No Weird Sh*t is bringing the boogie back to the dance floor. This is a no-flex zone! No sections to keep us separated, only a fire DJ & host to keep the vibes high as hell! Soul train lines, gospel sing-a-longs, unofficial twerk offs are the mandate. At this party, No Weird Sh*t is allowed. Hosted by multimedia on-air personality Leah Henry with sets by DJ Domo and DJ K Meta. Presented by Nike and Raedio.

Short Film Sunday (Saturday Edition) | Saturday, March 26, Terrace Theater, 2:30 p.m.

Experience uniquely different stories from brilliantly talented creators of color with HOORAE's Short Film Sundays showcase. With a special Saturday edition of this signature series for the HOORAE x Kennedy Center Takeover, audiences will have an opportunity to have a first look at a short film by Kid Fury and his producing partner Michael Troll plus an exclusive screening of Issa Rae's next project. Presented by HOORAE Events in conjunction with Color of Change's #ChangeIndustries initiative and the DC Office of Cable Television, Fim, Music and Entertainment.

Find Your People Party | Saturday, March 26, Club at Studio K, 7:00 p.m.

Launched as a multi-platform initiative designed to bring together emerging creators, HOORAE's ColorCreative is hosting its first "Find Your People" party since 2019—now, with a rebranded launch for its Kennedy Center Takeover. Participatory, collaborative, and designed to facilitate greater impact for the creative community, join us for an informative and engaging evening that will empower you to find your people! "Find Your People" will include a set by Malcolm Xavier and feature Chris Sanford, Tori Sampson, and Lynae Vanee. Presented by GREY GOOSE Vodka and ColorCreative.

Raedio presents The Read Comedy Album Live Preview with Flo Milli | Sunday, March 27, Concert Hall, 3:30 p.m.

Throwing shade and spilling tea with a flippant and humorous attitude as only they can, The Read stars Kid Fury and Crissle descend on the Kennedy Center for a special one-night-only activation in collaboration with Issa Rae's audio everywhere company Raedio to preview their upcoming original comedy album. Powered by Patreon and presented by Raedio.

A Sip with Issa Rae and Keke Palmer | Sunday, March 27, Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m.

Moderated by Issa Rae, A Sip is a series of intimate and unscripted, "fireside chats" over drinks with influential creatives about their unconventional journeys. Past guests include Ava DuVernay, Barry Jenkins, Regina King, Michael B. Jordan, Sean "Diddy" Combs, Zendaya, and more. Presented by HOORAE Events.

ABOUT RAEDIO

Launched in 2019, Raedio is a first-of-its-kind audio everywhere company that serves artists and creators at the highest level, creating an audio ecosystem and talent pipeline that flows from music, original podcasts and TV/Film. Raedio develops and curates culturally relevant audio content by utilizing multiple touchpoints including its record label division; publishing & music supervision for television networks and streaming services including STARZ, HBO, Netflix, HULU and more, as well as feature films.

For more information, please visit TheRaedio.com and follow @TheRaedio on social platforms.

