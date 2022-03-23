Advantage Academy Charter Schools Get TCLAS Grant

DALLAS, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantage Academy Charter Schools is excited to announce that we have received the Texas Acceleration Learning Support Grant. It provides more resources to help students accelerate their learning, especially in reading and math. We are honored to be chosen.

We tend to the whole student - mind, body, and spirit!

This grant includes support for data management, learning coaches, high quality tutoring programs, progress monitoring and intervention. Funding is used for innovative programs, such as teacher residency programs.

"We feel so fortunate to have received the additional $2 million plus dollars that will help us align high quality instructional materials and resources and will have a huge impact on Advantage's learners and will assist teachers in delivering a high-quality instruction." According to Superintendent Angela McDonald.

Advantage Academy has been on the cutting edge of using the best research available to help students overcome academic loss due to the pandemic. Teachers and administrators have been part of the Resilient Schools Support Program for a year and are piloting instructional materials in math and reading endorsed by the Texas Education Agency. Staff members are receiving additional professional development to provide the most effective and current instructional materials and methods to achieve our goal of academic excellence for all students.

The TCLAS grant will provide continued support through 2024 of these and other initiatives. Advantage Academy serves every unique PreK-12 student that enrolls with us, tuition-free.

We tend to the whole student - mind, body, and spirit!

Learn More About Our Charter Schools Here.

View original content:

SOURCE Advantage Academy Charter Schools