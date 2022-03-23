AE Industrial's Fire and Life Safety Services Platform Rebrands as Altus Fire and Life Safety and Names John K. Adams as CEO

Formerly Cross-Fire & Security, Altus is a Growing Leader in State-of-the-Art Fire and Life Safety Services and Systems

BOCA RATON, Fla., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AEI"), a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power and utility services, and specialty industrial markets, announced today that it has rebranded its fire and life safety services platform to Altus Fire and Life Safety ("Altus" or "the Company"). Concurrently, Altus announced that John K. Adams has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Previously known as Cross-Fire & Security Co., Altus is a full-service life safety company specializing in the design, engineering, installation, maintenance, monitoring and servicing of state-of-the-art fire and life safety services and systems. Altus currently consists of four businesses, each of which will continue to go to market under their well-known brand names. The businesses include Cross-Fire & Security, which serves the New York City tri-state area; Alarm & Suppression, which operates in northeastern New York and Vermont; NISCO, which serves Massachusetts; and Adcock, which focuses on the greater Washington D.C. area. AEI launched the platform in May 2021.

"Less than a year ago AEI set out to build a respected fire and safety platform. Given the tremendous traction we've enjoyed, and now that we're under the leadership of a new CEO, it made sense to rebrand under a new, unique name," said Charlie Santos-Buch, Partner at AEI. "We believe that the Altus name will soon become synonymous with innovation and quality in the broader fire and life safety sector, just as our business brands have done in their respective markets."

Mr. Adams, a senior executive with deep experience driving growth in diverse industries including technology, most recently served as CEO of Mission Secure, Inc., a venture capital-backed, global cyber-security software/hardware solution and services provider. He previously served in senior leadership roles at SecureAmerica, G4S, and Waratek, among others.

"John's proven experience in building companies, including through M&A, will be invaluable as we look to further grow the platform, and we welcome him to the team," said Brian Hess, Vice President at AEI. "As part of Altus, our businesses benefit from the guidance of experienced industry leaders while gaining the resources to invest in cutting-edge technology and training. It's a win-win for both employees and customers."

"Joining Altus at this stage of the Company's development is a tremendous opportunity," said Mr. Adams. "I look forward to partnering with AEI to identify new strategic acquisitions to expand the Altus footprint along the East Coast and beyond, while successfully integrating our existing Altus brands, which represent true industry leaders."

Altus has also partnered with key industry executives, including Board Chair Kelly Romano, an AEI Operating Partner with deep sector experience in fire & security and commercial building industries including over 30 years at United Technologies Corporation (UTC), and Board Member Ed Cettina, a senior construction management executive previously working with AECOM and Tishman Construction.

About Altus

Serving customers for 40 years, Altus is a full-service fire and life safety services platform. Altus offers a complete suite of solutions, from the design, engineering, installation, and servicing of state-of-the-art fire and life safety systems, to training, consulting, crisis management and business continuity services. The platform currently consists of four brands including Cross-Fire & Security Co., Alarm & Suppression, NISCO, and Adcock. For more information on Altus, please visit www.altusfire.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from our deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout our target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

