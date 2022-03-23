Chemomab Therapeutics to Participate in Cantor Fitzgerald Rare Orphan Disease Summit

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: CMMB), (Chemomab), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need, today announced that management will participate in a panel discussion at the virtual Cantor Fitzgerald Rare Orphan Disease Summit on March 29, 2022.

Adi Mor, PhD, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Chemomab, will participate in the panel.

Cantor Fitzgerald Rare Orphan Disease Summit (virtual)

Panel: Platforms and Pipelines in a Product: How One Concept Could Have Multiple Applications Across Rare Diseases

Presenter: Dr. Adi Mor, Chemomab co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer

Date: March 29, 2022

Time: 9:00 am – 10:15 am ET

About Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

Chemomab is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the discovery and development of innovative therapeutics for fibrotic and inflammatory diseases with high unmet need. Based on the unique and pivotal role of the soluble protein CCL24 in promoting fibrosis and inflammation, Chemomab developed CM-101, a monoclonal antibody designed to bind and block CCL24 activity. CM-101 has demonstrated the potential to treat multiple severe and life-threatening fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. It is currently in two Phase 2 clinical trials—one in primary sclerosing cholangitis and the second in liver fibrosis, with a Phase 2 trial in systemic sclerosis expected to begin in 2022. For more information on Chemomab, visit www.chemomab.com.

