Hycroft to File 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K on March 31, 2022

Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or the "Company"), a development company operating the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada, currently plans to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 on or about March 31, 2022.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is a U.S.-based gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine, a well-established, world-class asset with a significant mineral endowment in Northern Nevada, a tier one mining jurisdiction. The company is focused on transforming Hycroft into a large-scale mining operation by developing a process for its large sulfide gold and silver mineral resources on site. Additional information is available at hycroftmining.com.

