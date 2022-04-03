SPEARMINT RHINO MANHATTAN ANNOUNCES FIGHT NIGHT HOSTED BY MMA SUPERSTAR NICK DIAZ

MANHATTAN, N.Y., April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spearmint Rhino, the World Leader in premier live adult entertainment announces mixed martial arts Superstar Nick Diaz will host Fight Night on Saturday April 9. The living legend in the sport of mixed martial arts will host a special night at Manhattan's premier Gentleman's Club destination.

Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Clubs (PRNewsfoto/Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen’s Clu)

Guests can enjoy being in the presence of one of MMA's most notable stars and creator of the "Stockton Slap"! Diaz, who has over 25 professional career wins and 13 knockouts will be there to meet and greet with all of his fans, while enjoying all of the evening's fight action with the Spearmint Rhino's elevated adult offerings. Packages for the night including the "Prince of New York", "The King of Manhattan" and can be reserved online through the website.

ABOUT SPEARMINT RHINO MANHATTAN

Visit the World-Famous Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club New York and experience Manhattan's only upscale Gentlemen's Club. Spearmint Rhino is the world leader in premier live adult entertainment across the world. In New York, the venue features five beautiful floors of adult entertainment, four stages, 18 VIP Rooms, two fully stocked bars, an outdoor smoking patio overlooking the Hudson River and free parking. Kick back and relax with our lineup of the most seductive entertainers in Manhattan and let Spearmint Rhino New York pamper you with plush amenities while you enjoy VIP bottle service in one of our exclusive suites.

For additional details, hospitality packages, bookings, bottle service and more visit www.SpearmintRhinoNYC.com. Guests can also find Spearmint Rhino Manhattan on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spearmint Rhino Companies