ANIMAL BEHAVIORIST AND CELEBRITY DOG TRAINER BRANDON MCMILLAN JOINS LINK'S LEADERSHIP TEAM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Link Smart Pet Wearable by Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC has announced that animal behaviorist and celebrity dog trainer Brandon McMillan has joined the Link leadership team. In this role, Brandon will provide content for Link's built-in training tools and expert insight for on-going product innovation.

Brandon, most known for his hit Emmy® winning CBS television series "Lucky Dog," and more recently his wildly popular MasterClass instructional. McMillan has spent his life perfecting the art of dog training and introducing new training systems such as his "7 Common Commands™" and the "Hybrid System" where he takes his knowledge and experience of working with wild animals (specifically wolves) and applies it to the domestic world of dogs. Brandon learned years ago understanding the wolf will teach you everything you need to know about your dog.

"Brandon is a renowned dog trainer, and we are excited to bring his training techniques to all pet parents," said April Boyce, CMO of Smart Tracking Technologies. "We believe Brandon's leadership will greatly enhance Link's current training capabilities and provide enormous benefit to current and future Link customers."

The Link Smart Pet Wearable is a sleek, user-friendly device and is currently the only pet GPS tracking system that features remote tone and vibration training tools for positive reinforcement. The device is built on a proprietary technology platform that works with Link's smartphone app to provide an ecosystem that connects dog parents with every aspect of their pet's well-being. In addition to GPS tracking and customized activity monitoring and analysis, Link Smart Pet Wearable provides access to vet records, unique built-in training tools, and on-the-go resources all supported by a Florida-based concierge services team.

"I am thrilled to be joining the Link family. I believe that smart pet wearables are the future of dog collars and Link is poised to be a leader in the category. Having rescued hundreds of dogs, I know how heartbreaking losing a dog can be. Link provides peace of mind to pet parents knowing where their dog is at all times," said animal behaviorist and expert dog trainer Brandon McMillian. "I train exclusively with tone and vibration and I look forward to creating programs that amplify Link's unique features so pet parents can strengthen their bond with their dogs."

Link and Brandon will work together to create custom dog training videos, consumer events, and educational resources for pet parents to utilize at home and on-the-go with their dogs.

For more information, please visit www.LinkMyPet.com

About Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC

Founded in 2019, Smart Tracking Technologies, LLC (Link) is the technology leader in smart pet wearables and encompasses the entire ecosystem of a pet's wellbeing: Health and Wellness, On the Go Lifestyle, Training and Technology.

