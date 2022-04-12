Esaote S.p.A. turns 40 and is confirmed as a leading player in the world market for diagnostic imaging with ultrasound systems, magnetic resonance imaging and information technology for healthcare

GENOA, Italy, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote S.p.A., a leading biomedical company in the diagnostic imaging sector - in the fields of ultrasound, magnetic resonance and Information Technology for health - celebrates forty years of activity.

Born from scratch in 1982, the Italian company - with headquarters in Genoa and present today in 100 countries around the world - has immediately carved out a primary role in the global market, focusing on innovation, research and technology. The ultrasound system used by NASA in the early nineties for the cardiovascular examinations of astronauts flying on the Shuttle was from Esaote. The first MRI system dedicated to the limbs was developed by Esaote as well as the fusion imaging technology.

"Imaging the Future, Everyday. Forty years of innovation for health since 1982" is the event held at the Carlo Felice Theater in Genoa, with guests from all over the world to kick off a Celebration Week.

"We are very proud to celebrate forty years in business and to be able to share this milestone with our founders, with those who have worked with us all these years and with the young colleagues who are our future. This event," declared Franco Fontana, CEO of the Esaote Group, "comes to the end of a period of great complexity, both for our market and for the whole world, during which Esaote has never stopped investing and innovating, trying to pursue its objectives of growth and research of new products. Efforts that allowed us to close a 2021 financial year in an extremely positive way, with consolidated revenues up to 231.3 million Euros (+ 5% compared to 2020) and order collection up by 18% compared to the previous year.

"The draft financial statements, which have already been approved by the Board of Directors, will be presented to the Shareholders' Meeting at the end of the month: the positive and strong net result compared to the previous year testifies the great progress of the Group also on international markets, which constitute the 70% of total revenues. A balance that rewards the high technological level of the company which, in the course of 2021, presented significant innovations on the market and particularly appreciated by our customers, with the launch of two new latest generation ultrasound systems and the first open magnetic resonance total-body made by Esaote."

The Group employs over 1,250 employees, 20% of whom are engaged in Research and Development, a sector in which the company invests about 11% of its revenues. Over the past year, the company's workforce has grown by 8% worldwide. Over 100 new hires to implement the renewal of the generational and professional mix, with growth especially in the R&D, Sales and Marketing sectors.

