The Modern Sale and Collective[i] Announce The Top 100 Global Sales Leaders of 2022

NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Modern Sale ® and Collective[i] ® today announced the 2022 list of The Top 100 Global Sales Leaders (GSL100) . In the fifth year of the annual list, influencers in the field, other top sales professionals, and sales peers and experts nominated and culled a list from thousands of candidates.

The 2022 list features executives from Honeywell, OneSource Virtual, Forbes, Calendly, Accenture, Gympass, and Fanatics, among others. Fields as vast as finance, education, aerospace, advertising, manufacturing, energy and technology are represented.

"This year's GSL100 features truly accomplished sales leaders across all industries and sectors," said Heidi Mitchell, Editor-in-Chief of The Modern Sale. " I love how colleagues champion their co-workers and understand how critical they are to growing their organizations and mentoring their peers and teams — despite the unpredictability of the previous year. As we emerge from this pandemic, it's exciting to see so many stellar sales executives honored for their achievements. Each of them is making such a difference in their organizations, they deserve this very public, international recognition."

Honorees were selected based on the breadth and depth of their experience, their commitment to team and leadership development, their overall contribution to the sales profession, their ability to leverage their network to be a great Connector, and their ability to adapt, innovate, and embrace the technologies that are key to digital sales transformation. The names within this network exemplify the best of today and the future of sales leadership.

"Collective[i] is thrilled to have once again curated the GSL100 in association with The Modern Sale," said Tad Martin, CEO and co-Founder of Collective[i]. "Our mission is to showcase the tremendous skills that are necessary to thrive in sales. Collective[i] augments this talent with an unbeatable combination of data, artificial intelligence, and real-time insights to sales organizations globally. We adamantly believe the sales leaders recognized on the 2022 list are trailblazers and changemakers of the profession, and we are proud to bring their achievements to light."

