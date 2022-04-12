Orasis Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data on Novel Presbyopia Candidate at the 2022 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting

Orasis Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data on Novel Presbyopia Candidate at the 2022 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting

- Data presentations by Marjan Farid, M.D. and Preeya K. Gupta, M.D. highlight Phase 2b trial results on the safety and efficacy of CSF-1 for the treatment of presbyopia

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Orasis Pharmaceuticals, an emerging ophthalmic pharmaceutical company focused on developing a unique eye drop to improve near vision for people with presbyopia, today announced that it will present new data on its novel eye drop candidate, CSF-1, at the 2022 American Society for Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting being held April 22-26 in Washington, D.C.

"We look forward to these presentations by leading global ophthalmologists during the 2022 ASCRS Annual Meeting, which will provide insights into the efficacy, safety, and comfort of CSF-1 and its potential as a treatment option for presbyopia," said Elad Kedar, Chief Executive Officer of Orasis Pharmaceuticals. "These new data underscore Orasis' commitment to reshaping vision possibilities for millions of people living with this age-related condition in the U.S., and even more across the globe."

Researchers will present data from the Phase 2b clinical trial, a multicenter, double-masked, parallel group study, which evaluated the efficacy, safety, and comfort of CSF-1 ophthalmic solution as a potential novel treatment for presbyopia. Data presented will also include a post hoc analysis, which assessed sustained improvement in functional near vision (20/40 or better) with CSF-1 versus vehicle in one or both eyes.

Details about Orasis Pharmaceuticals' ASCRS Paper Sessions presentations are as follows:

Phase 2b Clinical Trial to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of CSF-1 for the Treatment of Presbyopia

Session: SPS-316 Presbyopia Correction: New Treatments and Studies

Presentation Date/Times: Monday, April 25, 2022, from 4:35 - 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: WEWCC - Level 1, 143C

Presenter: Marjan Farid, MD, ABO

CSF-1 Demonstrates Sustained Improvement in Binocular Functional Near Vision in Participants with Presbyopia

Session: SPS-316 Presbyopia Correction: New Treatments and Studies

Presentation Date/Times: Monday, April 25, 2022, from 4:40 - 4:45 p.m. ET

Location: WEWCC - Level 1, 143C

Presenter: Preeya K. Gupta, MD

*ASCRS Disclaimer: All educational content of the ASCRS Annual Meeting is planned by its program committee, and ASCRS does not endorse, promote, approve, or recommend the use of any products, devices, or services.

About CSF-1

CSF-1 is a novel corrective eye drop candidate being investigated for the treatment of presbyopia. CSF-1 is a proprietary, preservative-free formulation of low-dose pilocarpine and multi-faceted vehicle designed to achieve an optimal balance between efficacy, safety and comfort. CSF-1 is designed to improve near visual acuity by pupil modulation, resulting in a "pinhole effect" and an increase in the depth of field, thus increasing the ability to focus on near objects.

About Presbyopia

Presbyopia is the loss of ability to focus on near objects as a result of the natural aging process. It occurs mostly after the age of 40 when the crystalline lens of the eye gradually stiffens and loses flexibility. There are almost two billion people globally and more than 120 million people in the U.S. living with presbyopia. People with presbyopia experience blurred vision when performing daily tasks that require near visual acuity, such as reading a book, a restaurant menu, or messages on a smartphone. Presbyopia cannot be prevented or reversed, and it continues to progress gradually. Many existing treatment options can be either cumbersome or invasive, presenting a significant unmet need for quality-of-life improvement for people with presbyopia.

About Orasis Pharmaceuticals

Orasis Pharmaceuticals is developing CSF-1, a corrective eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia as an alternative to reading glasses. By repurposing existing and well-studied molecules, CSF-1 is designed to be effective, safe, comfortable, and easy-to-use. Orasis is led by a collaborative team of industry executives and eye care specialists with a broad range of experiences in research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical drugs, as well as finance and business development. Orasis is funded by a diverse group of sophisticated and experienced life science and healthcare investors including the ophthalmology focused venture capital fund Visionary Ventures, Sequoia Capital, SBI (Japan) Innovation Fund, Bluestem Capital, LifeSci Venture Partners, Maverick Ventures Israel, and other private investors. Orasis has offices in the U.S. and Israel. For more information, visit www.orasis-pharma.com and connect with us on LinkedIn: LinkedIn.

