Washington Commanders Announce Three-Year Audio Partnership with iHeartMedia D.C.

LANDOVER, Md., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Washington Commanders announced a new three-year partnership deal with iHeartMedia D.C. to be the team's exclusive radio broadcast partner. Beginning in the 2022 season, live gameday broadcasts will run on iHeartMedia's BIG 100.3 FM and be featured on the station's website and on the iHeartRadio app, iHeartMedia's free all-in-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service. This new partnership will expand the team's reach across the DMV, giving more fans the ability to listen and engage with the Washington Commanders on a daily basis and helping to grow the team's fanbase in the region.

In addition to the team's radio gameday broadcast, this partnership will offer a robust lineup of exclusive programming across iHeartMedia D.C.'s radio stations and on the iHeartRadio App. New this season, fans will also be able to access archived radio broadcasts of the team's games anytime via the Commanders channel on the iHeartRadio App.

"We are excited to team up with iHeartMedia as we enter our inaugural season as the Washington Commanders," said Jason Wright, President of the Washington Commanders. "After careful consideration and a thorough evaluation process, we chose iHeartMedia to join our growing list of strategic partners because of their shared commitment, creative approach and aggressive plan for elevating the fan experience through their prioritization of our football games, content and events across their many radio and online platforms. With the largest reach in the DMV, and as the most downloaded and streamed podcasting publisher in the United States, iHeartMedia outperforms competitors in every demographic and daypart. We feel confident this partnership will be a win for all parties involved, but especially for our fans who will benefit from expanded access and content within the DMV and beyond."

With a shared emphasis on creating engaging fan experiences, this partnership will also connect Commanders fans to iHeartMedia D.C.'s large portfolio of talent, including DJs and artists, through in-market team and iHeartMedia events such as Commanders' Draft and Training Camp activities and iHeartMedia's HOT 99.5's Jingle Ball, WMZQ-Fest, DC101-derland and WASH Holiday.

"The Washington Commanders are an iconic brand that we are excited to join forces with," said Kevin LeGrett, President of iHeartMedia Sports. "President Jason Wright and his team are doing great work on the branding of the Commanders and the passion fans have for this team is infectious. This is going to a powerful partnership."

"iHeartMedia DC is thrilled to announce the inaugural broadcast partnership with the Washington Commanders," said Aaron Hyland Region President iHeartMedia. "We are incredibly excited to deliver all of the live Washington Commanders action to the DMV and beyond by utilizing BIG100 and iHeartMedia's unmatched reach in broadcast, podcast, streaming audio and live events."

The partnership with the Commanders represents iHeartMedia's 18th National Football League partnership.

About the Washington Commanders

Owned by Dan and Tanya Snyder since 1999, the Washington Commanders were founded in Boston in 1932 and are one of the original members of the NFL's Eastern Division. The Washington Commanders relocated to Washington, D.C. in 1937 and have since become one of the most recognizable professional sports franchises in history, featuring multiple Hall of Fame coaches, 19 members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and one recipient of the Walter Payton Man of The Year Award, Darrell Green. A proud and storied franchise, the team has won five World Championship titles including the 1937 and 1942 National Football League Championship games, as well as Super Bowls XVII, XXII and XXVI. Since 1997, the Team has played their home games at FedExField, a multi-purpose stadium located in Landover, MD. Washington Commanders Football Operations are headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia, and its Business Operations are headquartered at FedExField.

About iHeartMedia D.C.

iHeartMedia DC owns and operates WASH-FM, WBIG-FM, WIHT-FM, WMZQ-FM, WONK-FM, WUST-AM, WWDC-FM, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia, Inc. [Nasdaq: IHRT] is the leading audio media company in America, reaching over 90% of Americans every month, and has a portfolio of unmatched consumer brands and industry-leading events. iHeart's broadcast radio assets alone have more consumer reach in the U.S. than any other media outlet; twice the reach of the next largest broadcast radio company; and over four times the ad-enabled reach of the largest digital only audio service. iHeart is the largest podcast publisher according to Podtrac, with more downloads than the next four podcast publishers combined; has the number one social footprint among audio players, with seven times more followers than the next audio media brand; and is the only fully integrated audio ad tech solution across broadcast, streaming and podcasts. The company continues to leverage its strong audience connection and unparalleled consumer reach to build new platforms, products and services. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

