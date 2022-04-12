With rapid expansion plans for LATAM, Advatix hires Pablo Unda as CEO based in Santiago, Chile

Pablo will be spearheading bringing US-based eCommerce solutions to businesses in Latin America

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pablo Unda has joined as the CEO of Advatix LATAM and will be leading the charge in enabling growth for retailers in Latin America.

Pablo comes to Advatix with more than 20 years of experience in supply chain management, logistics, and fulfillment. He served as a senior leader for international 3PL companies and large telecom players in LATAM. Pablo launched and operated seven fulfillment and distribution centers in Chile. He deployed the very first automated storage solution (vertical lift module with pick to light technology) in the industry and introduced one of the first complex repair labs for mobile phones, servicing Kyocera and Nokia.

"We have big plans for Latin America and are already supporting companies in Chile and Peru. Our goal is to bring the best-in-class global solutions to Latin America. For that, we needed a local operations and technology leader who is an industry veteran to enable growth for our customers as well as for Advatix. I am thrilled to have Pablo join our mission with his extensive LATAM experience and a solid track record of success," said Manish Kapoor, Advatix CEO and Co-founder.

Advatix recently made it to number 493 on Inc. magazine's prestigious annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the US. Since inception, Advatix has been successful in rapid growth through sharp focus on empowering its customer companies to achieve and exceed their goals through growth. Growth at Advatix came from helping retailers and eCommerce merchants in the US grow their businesses. Companies in Latin America now have access to the same world class solutions and team to accelerate their eCommerce growth.

Adding Pablo to the team cements Advatix's local presence in Latin America. This is its latest of the series of moves to establish a strong foundation for serving businesses in the region. In Q4 of 2021, Advatix acquired operations consulting company UP-Time.cl based in Santiago, Chile and formed Advatix LATAM.

Advatix offers advanced solutions in LATAM, including operations consulting, engineering and technology. The LATAM eCommerce businesses now also have access to Advatix Cloudsuite, which allows management of end-to-end supply chain solutions for fulfillment, inventory, and logistics.

Pablo noted, "Advatix has an outstanding team and being part of this seasoned group of experts is truly an honor. What also attracted me to Advatix is how fast the company is growing and helping other companies grow as well. The rapid advance of eCommerce in Latin America and the need for experienced consultants and top-notch technological tools places Advatix in a privileged position."

The team in Chile collaborates closely with other industry experts in the US and India. The Advatix leadership team comes with experience from industry giants such as Amazon, FedEx, UPS, Target, Walmart, JDA, and Netflix.

About Advatix

Advatix is one of the world's leading providers of eCommerce Supply Chain Consulting and Technology solutions. In just four years, Advatix has helped numerous companies expedite growth and scale profitably using Advatix's in-depth domain knowledge, industry-leading technology platforms, and the 'boots-on-the-ground' operational leadership.

Advatix currently has operations in North America, Asia, Latin America, and Europe. Its global technology hub and logistics command and control centers are based in India.

