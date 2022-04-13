BBTV Provides Corporate Update Outlining Plus Solutions Growth Momentum

Plus Solutions revenue is up 81% year over year for February 2022 year-to-date, as BBTV executes ahead of plan

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSX: BBTV) (OTCQX: BBTVF) (Frankfurt: 64V) ("BBTV" or the "Company"), the leading creator monetization company with a mission to help creators become more successful, provides a corporate update highlighting 81% revenue growth for its Plus Solutions in the first two months of the 2022 fiscal year.

Each of BBTV's Plus Solutions revenue streams, including Content Management, Direct Advertising Sales, and Mobile Gaming Apps, are ahead of BBTV's guided 23% sustainable annual revenue growth rate for our Plus Solutions.

In the Company's Content Management division, following notable renewals with the NBA, CMF and TEGNA, as well as BBTV's expanded partnership with Paramount Global (formerly ViacomCBS), BBTV continues to deepen and add additional partnerships to its leading portfolio of enterprise clients.

The Company continues to see momentum in its Direct Advertising Sales division following the addition of new clients in Q4 2021, including a top three player in the auto industry, a new major studio client, and BBTV's first client in the non-profit public health space.

In February 2022 , the Company launched its first Mobile Gaming App in partnership with a major studio client: Jackass Human Slingshot in partnership with Paramount Global and Johnny Knoxville . The Company also continues to see growth in Lifetime Value (LTV) performance following the launch of the Company's Live Events strategy, increasing revenue month over month as high as 300% for apps with millions of players.

Shahrzad Rafati, Chairperson and CEO, BBTV, comments: "The management team at BBTV is hyper focused on increasing Plus Solutions revenue and driving strong gross margins for the business. Building off of the 21% revenue increase for our Plus Solutions in fiscal 2021, 2022 is really about continued momentum in Content Management, Direct Advertising Sales, Mobile Gaming Apps, and expanding our financial solutions for our creators. The latter includes BBTV Fast Pay which has seen strong adoption rates so far, demonstrating that our solutions are essential to our creators. We're at the center of the $100 billion dollar creator economy, where the two pillars of making money are reach and engagement. BBTV is a global leader for both, and we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on our scale and our massive library of content."

About BBTV

BBTV is a global media and technology company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company's mission is to help content creators become more successful. With creators ranging from individuals to global media brands, BBTV provides comprehensive, end-to-end Solutions to increase viewership and drive revenue powered by its innovative technology, while allowing creators to focus on their core competency – content creation. In December 2021, BBTV had the fourth most unique monthly viewers among digital platforms with more than 600 million globally, who consumed more than 35 billion minutes of video content [1]. ( www.bbtv.com )

[1] Calculations and classifications made by BBTV based on data from Comscore's "Top 12 Countries = December 2021 comScore Video Metrix Media Trend – Multi-Platform – Top 100 Video Properties Report"; Top 12 countries represent ~50% of world's digital population.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Forward-looking information is not information about historical facts but instead represents the Company's intentions, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives and strategies regarding future events and results. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes statements that BBTV has provided guidance that Plus Solutions will have a 23% sustainable annual revenue growth rate; BBTV continues to deepen and add additional partnerships to its leading portfolio of enterprise clients; the management team at BBTV is hyper focused on increasing Plus Solutions revenue and driving strong gross margins for the business; and we are uniquely positioned to capitalize on our scale and our massive library of content. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that the Company considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is given, including but not limited to the Company's assumptions that that the Company's current growth plans will not change in any material respect; that its internal financial forecasts and models, including its estimates of costs and revenue are accurate are accurate; that its assumptions regarding continued growth, changes and trends in the Company's industry and the global economy will be met; that the Company's Plus Solutions revenue will continue to grow as expected; that the Company will enter into an increasing number of Direct Advertising Sales Deals, Content Management agreements and initiatives; the timely receipt of required regulatory approvals and strategic partner support; the absence of new laws, regulations, rules or policies of governments, platforms and other strategic partners, that may negatively impact the business of BBTV; our ability to build our market share, enter new markets and maintain and expand geographic scope; our ability to obtain and maintain financing on acceptable terms; as well as the Company's assumptions regarding foreign exchange rates. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the risk that the Company's assumptions on which its forward-looking information is based may not be accurate; the effect of competition; that the Company has a history of losses and negative cash flow; that the Company's agreements with platforms, creators or others may terminate early or not be renewed either on similar terms or at all; that the Company's Plus Solutions may not continue to be attractive to creators and may not realize our expectations; the regulatory environment; litigation risk; intellectual property risks; the Company's need for timely performance by its creators and strategic partners; and the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic; as well as the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2022 and its prospectus dated October 22, 2020, both filed on Sedar at www.sedar.com, and in the Company's other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedar.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward–looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

