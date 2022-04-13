MEDIA ADVISORY: SNOOPY AND NEIGHBORHOOD VOLUNTEERS BRING TREES AND GREEN COMMUNITY SPACE IN CALUMET HEIGHTS/SOUTH CHICAGO

CHICAGO, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -
WHAT
In anticipation of Earth Day and Arbor Day, local volunteers, along with one world-famous gardener—Snoopy!—will work together to plant fifteen 6- to 10-foot tall trees, providing vibrant green space a newly developed community garden where once was a vacant lot.
Wednesday, April 13
1:00pm to 4:00pm
2888 E 94th St
Chicago, IL 60617
- In a Chicago neighborhood with little access to fresh food and a very low tree canopy—resulting in increased risk for low air quality, flooding, and high temperatures—local volunteers are creating a green community and vegetable garden on a previously vacant lot.
- Adding new trees can help remedy environmental issues while supporting local agriculture and resident health among vulnerable populations in the largely BIPOC community.
- The event is inspired by environmental themes found throughout Charles Schulz's Peanuts comic strips.
- Snoopy shoveling as he helps arborists and tree lovers plant 10-foot trees.
- On-site activities: schlepping wheelbarrows, unloading tall trees, carrying buckets of water, and lots of digging!
- Clips from the new Peanuts special "It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown," debuting on Apple TV+ this Friday.
- Vintage clips from the 1976 classic "It's Arbor Day, Charlie Brown."
- Environmentally themed Peanuts comic strips.
Please note the event is not open to the public.
