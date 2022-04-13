TutorMe Earns 2022 EdTech Award

EdTech Digest Recognizes TutorMe as 'Best Tutoring Solution'

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TutorMe, the online tutoring solution of the future, has won EdTech Digest's 2022 EdTech Award for Best Tutoring Solution. The company was also recognized as a finalist in the Personalized Learning Solution award category. Both honors reflect TutorMe's partnerships with school districts, higher education institutions, corporations, and nonprofits nationwide to provide students with free access to TutorMe's online 24/7 tutoring services.

The EdTech Awards recognize people for outstanding contributions to transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. The annual program shines a spotlight on edtech's cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors. The EdTech Awards recognize people—and the products they produce and lives they shape.

"We're honored to be recognized by EdTech Digest for this award," said Myles Hunter, TutorMe CEO. "We've worked tirelessly to create an accessible tutoring solution for students of all ages, abilities, and socioeconomic backgrounds that provides on-demand 24/7 access to thousands of verified expert tutors in hundreds of subjects. We look forward to expanding our network of partners and empowering more students with personalized learning support exactly where and when they need it most."

With thousands of tutors available anytime to help with more than 300 subjects, TutorMe provides immediate expertise whenever and wherever students need it. Whether it's homework help or a study session, students pair up with their live tutor for personalized one-on-one sessions in the award-winning Lesson Space.

TutorMe's Lesson Space offers powerful learning tools, including two-way live audio/video chat, a text editor, code editor, screen sharing, and virtual whiteboards to create an engaging and enriching learning experience for students. Each tutoring session is archived, so students can conveniently access past sessions to help them with coursework and studying.

Beyond live tutoring, students can also submit written assignments to the industry-leading Writing Lab and receive detailed feedback from academic writing experts within hours.

"I'm extremely pleased to see our TutorMe team be recognized for providing innovative solutions to support students in achieving their academic goals—well done," said Randy Hendricks, Zovio CEO.

For more information about TutorMe, please visit www.tutorme.com .

About TutorMe

TutorMe, a subsidiary of Zovio, is an on-demand online education platform that empowers students of all ages, backgrounds, and learning styles to get the personalized live support they need to achieve their academic goals. Trusted by thousands of schools nationwide, over 1.5 million students have free access to expert 1-on-1 guidance 24/7 in more than 300 subjects, as well as a Writing Lab for quick, detailed feedback on papers. Since 2013, TutorMe has been an invaluable resource for K-12 school districts, higher education institutions, employers, and nonprofits, bridging learning gaps, increasing educational equity, and improving student outcomes. To learn more, visit www.tutorme.com .

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, including Fullstack Academy and TutorMe, leverages its core strengths to solve priority market needs through education technology services. Using proprietary, advanced data analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit Zovio.com .

About EdTech Digest and the EdTech Awards

EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning—annually honors the best and brightest people, products, and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.

