Aon and BNY Mellon Announce a Multi-Faceted Strategic Data and Digital Alliance

Collaboration Will Initially Focus on Advancing Growth in ESG and Sustainable Investing

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation today announced a multi-faceted data and digital collaboration that will leverage the power and unique capabilities of both organizations to create new solutions to address evolving client needs. Together, Aon and BNY Mellon will focus on supporting the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) needs of clients globally, leveraging both firms' collective ESG data and analytics capabilities and unique data sets. In addition, Aon and BNY Mellon will explore opportunities to further enhance solutions in the areas of digital assets and data and analytics, as client needs continue to evolve.

Corporations, institutional asset managers and investors alike are increasingly focused on issues related to ESG, and the impact they have on both corporate performance and sustainable investing objectives. Through this new collaboration, Aon and BNY Mellon will work together to help clients make better, more-informed investment strategy decisions by providing enhanced data sets, advanced analytics and actionable insights into ESG portfolio-level exposures.

"As we help clients manage and mitigate all forms of risk, including those associated with ESG efforts, we understand the most crucial economic and investment risks and opportunities facing institutional investors. We are excited to collaborate with BNY Mellon to further enhance how we are helping our clients make better decisions that impact their business and society," said Greg Case, chief executive officer of Aon.

"We are very pleased to be working together with Aon on this initiative. This demonstrates BNY Mellon's commitment to putting the Future FirstSM by using our global reach, influence and resources to help inform and support institutional ESG goals," said Todd Gibbons, chief executive officer of BNY Mellon. "As one of the world's largest asset servicers— with scale and significance at the heart of the financial system and touchpoints across the entire financial value chain— we have an exceptional view of ESG trends. This provides us with a unique vantage point to establish an ecosystem focused on ESG that offers clients innovative solutions based on market best practices."

This collaboration will streamline Aon's portfolio management and research process by enhancing net-zero reporting transparency. BNY Mellon and Aon are exploring opportunities to make Aon's proprietary ESG fund ratings available to asset owners, allowing them to better understand how asset managers are incorporating ESG into their investments, operations and organizational processes to help make better-informed decisions.

Learn more about Aon's solutions here. For more information on BNY Mellon's ESG Data and Analytics solutions, visit here.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Dec. 31, 2021, BNY Mellon had $46.7 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $2.4 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

