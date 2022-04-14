Brightwell Announces Free Monetary Transfers and Other Measures to Support Global Crew Members in a Time of Crisis

Financial Services Provider Takes Steps to Enhance Financial Flexibility and Support Crew Members Amidst Ongoing Global Disruption

ATLANTA, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightwell , a FinTech company that helps global workers get paid, as well as send and spend money safely and easily worldwide, today announced that it will be enacting several measures to support global crew members, including halting automatic pay transfers, increasing the maximum balance on a card, working with clients to add additional payroll currencies, and reducing fees for OnDemand transfers.

US government sanctions against Russian banks coupled with Ukrainian restrictions on the Crimea, Luhansk, and Donetsk regions have made it difficult for global crew members to receive and send payments to their families and dependents.

In response, Brightwell is increasing maximum account balances, allowing users to save their salaries in their accounts for future use.

"As a global company supporting crew members around the world, we understand that geopolitical realities can complicate finances for crew members. Our 'Users First' motto drives Brightwell, and our hearts are with those impacted by today's devastating and disruptive realities." said Larry Hipp, Brightwell's chief executive officer. "We want to continue doing everything possible to stay connected with our customers affected by this ongoing conflict."

Brightwell is diverting resources to aid humanitarian payments while expanding their solution for crew members not previously paid using Brightwell's account services. In addition, the company is preventing transfers from going to sanctioned regions, while offering a "fee free" promotion for eligible passport holders.

This proactive response kept crew members' money in their Brightwell accounts, protecting them from prolonged or even impossible efforts to recoup those valuable financial resources amidst the continuing conflict. As a result, Brightwell members can continue accessing and spending these funds using their Brightwell cards, or they can save their money to send home in a lump sum when possible.

To further help global crew members safely and reliably send money to their families, Brightwell is reimbursing the transaction fees for eligible accounts, ensuring that all available resources are directed toward Ukrainian workers and their families. While the fee will be paid for the immediate transfer, Brightwell will reimburse the transaction fee until the end of the month.

