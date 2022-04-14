CFP Board Appoints Joseph Feese as Director of Public Relations

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. (CFP Board) announced today that it has named Joseph Feese as Director of Public Relations, where he will be responsible for managing the organization's external communications and media relations functions.

Based in CFP Board's Washington, D.C. headquarters, Feese will lead efforts to support CFP Board's strategic priorities by crafting narratives that bolster the reputation of the organization and enhance the value proposition of the CFP® certification among media, industry, thought leaders and policymakers. He will directly oversee and manage activities for public relations collaboratively with CFP Board's subject matter experts and departments. Feese will report to Managing Director, Marketing & Communications James N. Katsaounis.

"Joe brings extensive media relations and integrated communication expertise that will greatly strengthen CFP Board's marketing and communications capabilities," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "We welcome Joe's fresh perspective as we execute against our strategic plan. His accumulated experience will make him a key resource for CFP Board as we raise awareness of and advance the financial planning profession."

Feese joins CFP Board from the Electronic Transactions Association (ETA), where he led content strategy and development, directed public relations campaigns, and implemented social media strategies to ensure brand consistency. Prior to ETA, he served as Director of Communications at the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, where he led a team in the planning, creation, and execution of omnichannel campaigns that supported professional association membership and grew stakeholder engagement. Feese has also served as Vice President at Griffin & Company/LMO, Principal at Heyday PR, independent strategic communications consultant, and journalist.

Feese holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Syracuse University.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 92,000 people in the United States.

