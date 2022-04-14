DarioHealth Announces Agreement with Health Plan Colorado Access

New health plan partnership improves access to digital health for historically underserved populations

NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO), a leader in the global digital therapeutics (DTx) market, announced today a new agreement with Colorado Access, the largest public sector health plan in the state of Colorado, to provide digital chronic condition management solutions for its Medicaid population beginning with thousands of its members in the second quarter of 2022.

Colorado Access selected Dario to help improve the health of members living with diabetes and hypertension, as well as members with weight management and behavioral health needs through Dario's person-centric and integrated chronic condition platform. Dario's digital therapeutics platform combines digital tools, medical devices, and digital and human coaching across one experience for multiple chronic conditions, personalizing each user journey with more than ten years of diverse consumer data and insights.

"There is growing recognition of the value digital health can deliver for health plans, especially those in need of a fresh approach to engage historically underserved populations such as Colorado Access. Dario is proud to partner with Colorado Access to address their unique member health needs with our hyper-personalized approach that is proven to deliver results," said Rick Anderson, President and General Manager of North America at DarioHealth.

"Dario's digital health services will help thousands of Colorado Access members take better care of their health with simple and relevant support for chronic health needs," said Alexis Giese, MD, Senior Vice President of Health Care Systems and Chief Medical Officer. "This partnership has the potential for significant impact in the communities we serve by delivering the kind of personalized and inclusive digital care that our members need and deserve."

About DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp. (Nasdaq: DRIO) is a leading global digital therapeutics company revolutionizing how people with chronic conditions manage their health. DarioHealth offers one of the most comprehensive digital therapeutics solutions on the market - covering multiple chronic conditions including diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal and behavioral health within one integrated technology platform.

Dario's next-generation, AI-powered, digital therapeutic platform supports more than just an individual's disease. Dario provides adaptive, personalized experiences that drive behavior change through evidence-based interventions, intuitive, clinically proven digital tools, high-quality software, and coaching to help individuals improve health and sustain meaningful outcomes.

Dario's unique user-centric approach to product design and engagement creates an unparalleled experience that is highly rated by users and delivers sustainable results.

The company's cross-functional team operates at the intersection of life sciences, behavioral science, and software technology and utilizes a performance-based approach to improve its users' health.

On the path to better health, Dario makes the right thing to do the easy thing to do. To learn more about DarioHealth and its digital health solutions, or for more information, visit http://dariohealth.com.

About Colorado Access

As the largest and most experienced public sector health plan in the state, Colorado Access is a nonprofit organization that works beyond just navigating health services. The company focuses on meeting members' unique needs by partnering with providers and community organizations to provide better personalized care through measurable results. Their broad and deep view of regional and local systems allows them to stay focused on our members' care while collaborating on measurable and economically sustainable systems that serve them better. Learn more at coaccess.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release and the statements of representatives and partners of DarioHealth Corp. related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the expected timing of the contract launch and the potential benefits that may be realized by users utilizing the Dario platform. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "plan," "project," "potential," "seek," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company's actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Factors that may affect the Company's results include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, product demand, market acceptance, impact of competitive products and prices, product development, commercialization or technological difficulties, the success or failure of negotiations and trade, legal, social and economic risks, and the risks associated with the adequacy of existing cash resources. Additional factors that could cause or contribute to differences between the Company's actual results and forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that actual results (including, without limitation, the timing for and results of the Company's commercial and regulatory plans for Dario™ as described herein) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

