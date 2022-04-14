Heska Announces its Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 4, 2022

LOVELAND, Colo., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) ("Heska" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty solutions, announces its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. The virtual event is scheduled for 9 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Stockholders of record as of March 7, 2022, are entitled to notice of, participate in and vote at, the annual meeting. All stockholders are encouraged to vote on the proposed matters before the Annual Meeting by proxy as described in the Company's proxy materials provided to stockholders.

Heska Corporation (PRNewsfoto/Heska Corporation) (PRNewswire)

2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

9 a.m. MT/11 a.m. ET

To access the webcast, please visit: http://meetnow.global/M7WVHGD.

The webcast replay will be archived on www.heska.com for 90 days following the event.

About Heska

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ: HSKA) manufactures, develops and sells advanced veterinary diagnostics, informatics, and specialty healthcare solutions through its two business segments: North America and International. Both segments include Point of Care Lab testing instruments and consumables, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The North America segment also includes private label vaccine and pharmaceutical production for third-parties, primarily for herd animal health. For more information, please visit www.heska.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heska Corporation