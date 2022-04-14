Highly Dutch Organic launches 420 Hotline

Educational, free, real-time consumer resource from coast to coast available on Wednesday, April 20 th as part of 420 celebrations

Staffed by budtenders, growers, and industry experts

420 is an important annual celebration for cannabis retailers and consumers

42% of Canadians say they've consumed cannabis in the past 12 months1

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "TGOD") (CSE: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF), a sustainable global cannabis company is pleased to announce a new educational initiative as part of its 4/20 celebrations. The Highly Dutch Organic 420 hotline (the "Hotline") will be open and free to individuals of legal age everywhere.

April 20th ("420") is a notable day in the calendar for the cannabis community and has evolved into one of annual importance with rallies, promotions and events taking place around the World. The celebration has been about recognizing the value of the cannabis plant. Despite that, there are still limited educational resources for consumers.

"From the evolution of the counterculture movement to the growing legalization of cannabis around the World, the spirit of 420 has always been to celebrate cannabis with others, and we can help to ensure everyone has access to the information they need on the big day," says Drew Campbell, VP of Marketing of TGOD. "For decades, the Thanksgiving industry has had turkey experts on stand-by via tollfree hotlines for aspiring home chefs. This is our way of providing the same service to those who view 420 as an equally important event."

From the growing facility where Highly Dutch ( www.highlydutch.ca ) products are cultivated in Ancaster, Ontario, on Wednesday, April 20th from 9am-9pm EST, experts will be available to support any inquiry consumers or potential consumers may have about cannabis. A panel of industry experts, budtenders, growers, and cannabis education professionals, like Andrew Freedman (The Cannabis Sommelier), and Kelsey Cannabis will be available through the Hotline. Inquiries to our panel of experts are all free and can be made via phone 1-833-4Highly (1-833-444-4459) or DM on Instagram (@highlydutchorganic). The Hotline is open to individuals of legal age only.

A recent poll suggested that at least 35% of Canadians are more open and positive about cannabis use since legalization2, and 55% of Canadians are aware of 420.3 The poll also said that 20% also confirmed that they'd be somewhat more or much more likely to consume cannabis if more educational resources were available.4

"Whether someone is a cannabis-regular or hasn't touched the plant in many decades, we owe it to curious individuals anywhere to support them, and to ensure they have the celebration they're looking for on this 420," says Sean Bovingdon, CEO. "Despite legalization, the educational resources for cannabis are restricted from most mainstream media, so we're excited to offer this free educational service for consumers everywhere."

420 Statistics

Since legalization, cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canadian economy, contributed $15.1 billion in government tax revenues, and sustained 98,000 jobs across the country 5

In 2021, cannabis sales jumped more than 50% on 420 vs. an average day6

About The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (CSE: TGOD) (US‐OTC: TGODF) is a sustainable cannabis company with a focus on innovation, quality, consistency, integrity and transparency. The Company is committed to cultivating a better tomorrow by producing its products responsibly, with less waste and impact on the environment. In Canada, the Company serves the recreational market with a brand portfolio including The Green Organic Dutchman, Highly Dutch Organics, Ripple by TGOD and Cruuzy, and the medical markets in Canada, South Africa, Australia, and Germany. All cannabis utilized in products for The Green Organic Dutchman and Highly Dutch Organics brands is grown through a certified organic process, which includes living soil, filtered rainwater, sunlight, and natural inputs.

The Company's common shares and certain warrants issued under the indentures dated December 19, 2019, June 12, 2020, October 23, 2020, and December 10, 2020, trade on the CSE under the symbol "TGOD", "TGOD.WS", "TGOD.WR", "TGOD.WA", and "TGOD.WB" respectively. The Company's common shares trade in the U.S. on the OTCQX under the symbol "TGODF". For more information on The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., please visit www.tgod.ca.

