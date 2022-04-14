ICELAND WELCOMES BACK THE COUNTRY'S LARGEST DESIGN FESTIVAL DESIGNMARCH 2022

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DesignMarch, Iceland's largest design festival, is back and now in its 14th year. Taking place May 4-8 in Reykjavik, Iceland, DesignMarch brings together participants and guests to explore a world of progressive design and innovation. Reflecting the growth of the Icelandic design scene, DesignMarch will host over 250 events, parties, exclusive talks and over 100 exhibitions, showcasing the very best from the local Icelandic design scene as well as international figures.

DesignMarch, Iceland’s largest design festival, will take place May 4-8 in Reykjavik. DesignMarch covers a full spectrum of progressive design and innovation, including product design, fashion and textile design and architecture. The 2022 festival will explore key themes including innovation, experimentalism, sustainability, heritage, development, playfulness and growth. (PRNewswire)

Innovative and collaborative, DesignMarch is a platform for optimism and creativity to celebrate new, imaginative and surprising approaches in the world of design, architecture, fashion and beyond.

Covering the spectrum of the design remit, DesignMarch will explore key themes for 2022 including innovation, experimentalism, sustainability, heritage, development, playfulness and growth. Several of the anticipated showstoppers for this year include:

DesignTalks

DesignMarch's signature event will take place at Harpa Concert Hall on May 4. DesignTalks is curated by Hlin Helga Guðlaugsdóttir and this year the event will be moderated by Marcus Fairs, editor-in-chief and founder of Dezeen. The full-day program explores how design and architecture can help imagine and propose alternative futures and promote change. Speakers include Liam Young, sci-fi architect and director, and Giorgia Lupi, information designer and partner at Pentagram. "It will be a celebration of imagination and a moment for deep thinking," said curator Hlin Helga.

Product Design

Tobia Zambotti and Aleksi Saastamoinen will be showcasing their "Coat-19" puffer jacket at Skekk, Óðinsgata. Using disinfected single-use face masks collected from the streets through the COVID-19 pandemic, this design highlights the unexpected effects of the pandemic and is a statement piece at the festival.

Fashion and Textile

Textile innovators Bergþór Guðnadóttir and Jóel Pálsson from Farmers Market will be unveiling their Icelandic artificial fur designs in association with wool processing company, Ístex. The "fur" is created from uncolored leftover wool that is not used in knitting, embodying the reuse and recycle ethos of the festival.

Architecture

Combining playfulness with heritage and experientialism, DesignMarch visitors can experience architecture first-hand through "Run Around Reykjavík: Architecture and Observation." Hosted by The Architect Association of Iceland and starting at Gróska, an innovation house in the heart of Reykjavík, this is a new way of enjoying the city's diverse architecture while working up a sweat.

Experience Design

Designer Elín Margot and chef Pola Sutryk have created a playful multi-sensory dining experience to delight and surprise guests at Nordic House.

"We are delighted to welcome people to Iceland for DesignMarch so they can experience the very best of the creative industries in Iceland from local and international artists," said Þórey Einarsdóttir, Director of DesignMarch. "It has been a tough few years for designers, creators and innovators, but we are excited to have lots of visitors back this May to experience and celebrate the best in design, fashion, textiles and architecture. I am confident that this will be the most impressive DesignMarch we have ever seen. With hundreds of exhibitions, shows, new collections and talks there is something for everyone to enjoy. With these important new themes for 2022, we hope to spark people's creative drive and have them leave feeling inspired."

Visit designmarch.is and the DesignMarch Media Kit to see the full official program and for more information.

@designmarch #designmarch

Getting there: Return flights to Iceland are available from £118 with Icelandair



Where to stay: Hotel stays in Reykjavik city from £109 with Icelandair Hotel Reykjavik Marina

For further information contact the PR team: visiticeland@finnpartners.com / 07967372265

“Coat-19,” a puffer jacket filled with disinfected single-use masks collected from the streets, highlights pandemic-related pollution and is a statement piece of the 2022 DesignMarch festival. Designed by Tobia Zambotti and Aleksi Saastamoinen. Photo by Luca Ranghetti. Model Lorenzo Sabbatani. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DesignMarch