New York plumbing experts celebrate National Hug a Plumber Day

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The experts at Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning, a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than a century, are raising awareness of the global contributions from the plumbing industry in celebration of National Hug a Plumber Day on April 25.

The World Health Organization has noted that plumbers are one of the most important frontline health workers in the world because their contributions prevent outbreaks of a number of diseases, including cholera, tuberculosis and dysentery. These threats are largely non-existent today due to the public health focus on plumbing.

"Believe it or not, plumbers have saved lives on levels that are comparable to medical professionals and those serving in the military," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Drain Cleaning. "Being a plumber is physically demanding and often unacknowledged. However, without plumbers, we would not have easy access to clean water and could not remove unhealthy waste from our living areas."

Petri said good sanitation is a pillar upon which civilization has grown. There are still many parts of the world that don't have access to water or waste control on demand, and those villages are still considered third-world countries as a result.

While many know about the Romans' contribution to plumbing, few know that the Chinese used bamboo pipes and lakes as plumbing as many as 150,000 years ago. But it was the Roman word for plumber, plumbarius, that survived the ages and made plumbing a profession.

"We hope everyone remembers April 25 and considers how plumbers have improved our lives and our health," Petri said. "If you have to go without a toilet or sink for just a small part of the day, it's an awful inconvenience. In fact, I dare say that more people would rather go without their cell phone than a working toilet."

Petri said Americans should take to social media on April 25 and use the hashtag, #NationalHugAPlumberDay to show their appreciation.

"I know the hard-working plumbers at Petri and all over the nation would appreciate the recognition," he said.

