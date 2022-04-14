Nord Security, the startup behind NordVPN, raises first ever outside capital at $1.6B valuation

VILNIUS, Lithuania, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Security , a global leader in internet privacy and security solutions, has raised a $100M financing round led by Novator Ventures , with participation from Burda Principal Investments and General Catalyst to enable both consumers and companies to secure online networks, information and accounts. Founders and angel investors including Ilkka Paananen (CEO, Supercell), Miki Kuusi (CEO, Wolt) and Matt Mullenweg (CEO, Automattic) also joined the round.

The investment will be used to expand Nord Security's product suite and enterprise footprint, while accelerating the growth of consumer cybersecurity company Surfshark , which Nord Security joined forces with in early 2022. As well, to make key hires, adding to Nord Security's 1700-person team.

Nord Security's mission is to restore trust in digital networks, by securing consumer and enterprise accounts, networks and information against advanced cyberthreats. The company, which pioneered the mass-market consumer VPN category with NordVPN, aims to help consumers and businesses enhance their security and privacy protections with a holistic suite of products, which allow consumers and businesses to analyse, detect and contain threats at the edge of a network before they penetrate sensitive end-user devices.

"Ten years ago, we set out to create security and privacy tools which would help create a safer and more peaceful online future; today, millions of people trust our products every day to protect them. We are profitable and have been bootstrapped until today, but in our investors, we have found partners who believe in our mission as much as we do, which will allow us to grow faster and double down on our aspiration to build a radically better internet," said Tom Okman, co-CEO and co-founder at Nord Security.

All of Nord Security's products leverage its global success in the consumer market and incorporate best-in-class convenience, UX, adaptability and administration at a fraction of the cost and time of traditional solutions. Along with NordVPN , Nord Security's intuitive and purpose-built internet security and privacy product suite includes NordPass (password manager), NordLocker (encrypted cloud storage), NordLayer (network access security), and Atlas VPN (freemium VPN service).

In February 2022, Nord Security joined forces with Surfshark, one of the most popular consumer cybersecurity companies globally. This new investment will play a key role in accelerating Nord Security and Surfshark's shared vision of providing people with modern privacy and security solutions. Surfshark's product suite includes a consumer VPN, Antivirus, Alert (online data breach detector), Search (privacy search), and Incogni (data deletion tool for online databases).

Nord Security was founded in 2012 by Tom Okman and Eimantas Sabaliauskas to create an internet security and privacy tool that was easily accessible for everyone. Today, Nord Security's suite of products is trusted by millions of consumer users worldwide, as well as by a range of businesses, including the likes of Calendly, Adobe, Shutterstock and Vinted. Nord Security, which operates globally, is continuing to expand rapidly with over 200 open positions and 50% YoY headcount growth.

