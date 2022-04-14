OMAZE WELCOMES FORMER PINTEREST & GOOGLE EXEC, SCOTT COLEMAN, AS NEW PRESIDENT

Coleman to Focus on Overall Operations and Further Scaling the Business

LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Coleman, formerly of Pinterest and Google, is joining Omaze as President. In this new role, Coleman, a seasoned executive with a proven track record, will focus on platform development, scaling global operations, and driving revenue growth. Coleman will report to Omaze CEO Matt Pohlson.

Omaze is the leading social impact fundraising platform reimagining the charitable giving experience to create equal opportunity for all. Omaze curates incredible prizes like cars, trips, houses , and experiences to incentivize people who are dreaming big and want to help solve some of the world's most challenging issues. It supports the world's best charities by running sweepstakes to raise money for their life-changing work. In 2021 , the Omaze community raised nearly $30M to support more than 130 charities.

"Throughout my career, I've gravitated towards companies that are mission oriented and roles that gave me the opportunity to drive positive impact," said Coleman. "After spending time with Matt and the team at Omaze, I'm excited about the opportunity to continue the incredible growth the company has experienced and put my expertise to use further scaling this business, all while doing good in the world. What the team has built here over the last ten years is remarkable."

Most recently, Coleman was at Pinterest where he was the Head of Growth and International, responsible for global user growth. During his time there, he oversaw growth product, product operations, localization, product marketing, and content partnerships. Scott also served as board director for Pinterest Europe Limited and Pinterest's international entities.

Prior to Pinterest, Coleman spent over a decade at Google where he was responsible for new business development and product partnerships for Google Search and Maps, bringing new products to Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe. He also built a fiber network business in Africa, and led a variety of new product launches such as Google Earth Engine. Coleman developed customer support and sales teams in Brazil, Argentina, India and the United States to grow AdSense into a multi-billion dollar business.

"Scott is one of the rare talents who can go both broad and deep into tech, product, growth, marketing, and more and I couldn't be more excited for Scott to join," said Pohlson. "He has a reputation as a world-class leader and his track record helping Google and Pinterest scale internationally, will help set us up for our next stage of global impact."

Coleman holds a Masters in Business Administration from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of California at Berkeley with a double major in Political Economy and Spanish and Portuguese.

About Omaze

Omaze is an online fundraising platform that offers the chance to win once-in-a-lifetime experiences and prizes to support nonprofits around the world. Through the Omaze platform, the Omaze community has raised over $150M to support over 400 charities, driving substantial levels of awareness for their work. Omaze experiences raise funds for Charities Aid Foundation America ("CAF America"), a US-registered, 501(c)(3) public charity, who then grants the donations, minus experience fees and costs, to the nonprofit(s) identified for an applicable experience. To learn more and donate, please visit omaze.com .

