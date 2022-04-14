Twitter Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Proposal from Elon Musk

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) today confirmed it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Elon Musk to acquire all of the Company's outstanding common stock for $54.20 per share in cash.

The Twitter Board of Directors will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders.

About Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR)

Twitter is what's happening and what people are talking about right now. To learn more, visit about.twitter.com and follow @Twitter. Let's talk.

Contacts

Investors:

Press

View original content:

SOURCE Twitter, Inc.