Engage Aesthetics launches innovative Aesthetic Patient Education Video Library at The Aesthetic Society Meeting 2022

SAN DIEGO , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Engage Aesthetics, a division of Boise, Idaho based Engage Technologies Group, Inc., is proud to launch the first phase of their newest Aesthetics Library. This release of brief procedure video series is for both plastic surgeons and nonsurgical providers.

Engage Aesthetics is a game-changing ingredient for those delivering the highest quality aesthetic outcomes for patients

Each procedure-specific campaign series walks the patient through the whole process, from the moment they book a consultation appointment to the final post-op checkup and at-home recovery. This service combines high-quality, expert education with short-form videos seamlessly delivered to the patient's phone at their height of interest and time of need. All of this is achieved without the need for any patient to download an app, use email, or create a password.

Engage Aesthetics has tapped into the vital moments in an aesthetic patient's individual journey to empathize, educate, and empower their decisions. When "dripped" the unique, brief video content, patients experience a heightened level of comfort, confidence, and are more compliant. Empathy is the foundation of personalized engagement and is at the core of these expertly crafted short video stories.

"Engage Aesthetics is a game-changing ingredient for those of us delivering the highest quality aesthetic outcomes for our patients," said W. Grant Stevens, MD, FACS, Engage Chief Medical Information Officer and Board Member. "The Engage Aesthetics team has created a new level of patient education and empowerment. I was honored to help collaborate on the patient journey and offer my expertise for the educational content."

Engage Aesthetics helps plastic surgeons, minimally invasive providers, and staff meet their patients in their exact moment of need. The short videos provide valuable information about what to expect, the type of decisions that will need to be made, and important instructions for pre and post-op care. Each video is texted to the patient at the exact moment they need it, all with one click of a button.

Patients can access the videos with a "ScanText" QR code, or the practice can initiate the journey with a simple web form or through PMS (Practice Management Software) integration.

The content helps soothe anxiety, boost compliance, and manage expectations. The result is better-educated patients who can make smarter decisions about their aesthetic journey.

Phase one of this white-label library release includes pre-consultation, pre-op, and post-op campaigns for breast augmentation, mastopexy, revision, as well as nonsurgical procedures for neuromodulators and dermal fillers. Practices can purchase the entire library or just the nonsurgical options with a simple monthly subscription. Engage helps practices get up and running quickly with complete onboarding and training for a seamless experience.

Michael Boerner, founder and CEO of Engage states, "We have been honored to work with some of the leading industry experts, like Dr. Grant Stevens, Dr. Jennifer Harrington, Dr. Francisco "Paco" Canales, Dr. Brad Calobrace, and Dr. A. Jay Burns, in creating our content. Their expertise is invaluable in helping craft the comprehensive patient journey. We are thrilled to release this first phase of our library and can't wait to measure how it improves patient experiences and practice interactions."

Engage Aesthetics, a division of Engage Technologies Group, Inc., a privately held company based in Boise, Idaho, is a mobile intelligence technology company that specializes in delivering high-quality educational medical content to patients' mobile phones at their precise height of interest and time of need. Spanning four different health and medical verticals, Engage offers a unique subscription service designed to improve patient engagement, reduce anxiety, and increase practice operating efficiency and revenue.

