LINCOLN PROPERTY COMPANY PARTNERS WITH DIVCOWEST AND SECURES MAJOR TENANT FOR THE REPUBLIC: DOWNTOWN AUSTIN'S NEWEST LANDMARK OFFICE TOWER

AUSTIN, Texas, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Property Company (LPC), the national commercial real estate developer behind Sixth and Guadalupe, 5th + Colorado, and 100 Congress, and co-developer Phoenix Property Company, have partnered with DivcoWest to develop The Republic, an 833K sq. ft. landmark office tower in downtown Austin. Today, the partners confirmed they have secured the building's first major tenant, which will advance construction forward and allow for a groundbreaking later this quarter.

The Republic Austin | Office Tower at 401 West 4th Street | Rendering courtesy of Neoscape. (PRNewswire)

Located at 401 West 4th Street, the 48-story office tower will offer sweeping views of Lady Bird Lake and a direct connection to Republic Square Park - the building's historic namesake. With floor plates averaging 29K sq. ft., this transcendent tower is prime for new corporate headquarters or companies looking to expand into the Austin market.

The building's location across from Republic Square Park was the main driver behind the architectural design of the project. The City's downtown grid was established when Austin's first city land lots were sold under the historic oaks of the park in 1839. Designed by Duda Paine Architects, The Republic honors this legacy through its direct connection to Republic Square by pulling the footprint away from the street and adding a green public plaza to the main entrance that will act as an extension of the park. In addition to being the only building that opens to a full block of park space in the Central Business District, every office floor of The Republic will feature a private terrace, further connecting tenants to Austin's distinctive outdoor lifestyle.

"The building represents Austin's spirit and dynamic lifestyle - and we believe The Republic will be a modern hub for top talent," said Seth Johnston, Senior Vice President of Lincoln Property Company in Austin. "We have been intentional about every design feature throughout our process. From the moment you arrive at The Republic, you will be immersed in the beauty of our city, whether from a private terrace, shared amenity space or the ground-level plaza."

Ground-level elements include a 20K sq. ft. public plaza, restaurant space and additional retail. Drawing in the outdoors throughout the building, the 19th-floor amenity level boasts more than 50K sq. ft. of indoor-outdoor space, including conference rooms, fitness center and spin room, club room with a lounge and bar, and a 25K sq. ft. outdoor terrace covered by architectural shade canopies. The designers emphasized the health and wellness of the office tenants and guests by incorporating touchless access technology, enhanced air-filtration systems, and the pursuit of WELLv2 Core Certification, WELL Health-Safety Rating, LEED Gold Certification, and Austin Energy Green Building Program. Additionally, those who commute by bike will have access to a private elevator, which will take them directly to secure storage for nearly 350 bicycles, as well as a spa-quality locker room and showers.

The Republic marks the second development project partnership between LPC and DivcoWest in Austin, and DivcoWest's eleventh overall investment in the market.

"DivcoWest continues to make Austin a key part of its long-term investment strategy given the city's tremendous job and population growth, ability to attract a talented workforce, and long-term focus on sustainability and green space. The Republic was particularly compelling due to its unique connection to Republic Square Park and plethora of outdoor amenity space," said DivcoWest Senior Managing Director Michael Provost.

Additional project partners for The Republic include:

Duda Paine Architects: Design Architect

Harvey-Cleary: General Contractor

HKS: Architect of Record and sustainability consultant

TBG Partners: Landscape Architect

WGI: Civil Engineer

Blum Engineering: Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineer

BDD: Structural engineer

ABOUT LINCOLN PROPERTY COMPANY

Lincoln Property Company (LPC), founded in 1965 by its chairman Mack Pogue, is a privately-owned real estate firm involved in real estate investment, development, property management and leasing worldwide. Lincoln's international reputation for successful management of their own properties quickly attracted a large client base of owners and investors who recognized the value that LPC could provide in development, property management, brokerage, investing, advisory, construction management, engineering and all real estate consulting services. LPC has developed over 148 million SF of commercial space with an additional 8 million SF currently under development. Today, Lincoln Property Company is one of the most respected and diversified service firms in the United States, serving a growing client base that reaches coast-to-coast, as well as into Mexico and Europe. For more information, please visit www.lpc.com.

ABOUT PHOENIX PROPERTY COMPANY

Phoenix Property Company (PPC), formed in 1994, is a nationally recognized, diversified real estate company with developments and investments in major cities across the United States. Blake Pogue and Jason Runnels are the original principals. Noted for its extensive track record in developing award-winning multifamily and mixed-use communities on in-fill and urban sites, Phoenix has gained a reputation for recognizing emerging neighborhoods and creating iconic properties that encourage additional growth and revitalization. Phoenix also works with universities in evaluating their current and future real estate needs, and develops and owns college student housing communities in multiple cities. Since its inception, PPC and the affiliated GrandMarc have developed residential and mixed-use communities with a construction cost of over $1 billion. For more information please visit www.phoenixpropertyco.com.

ABOUT DIVCOWEST

Founded in 1993 by Stuart Shiff, DivcoWest is a vertically integrated, real estate investment firm headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Cambridge, Los Angeles, Menlo Park, Washington DC, and New York City. Known for long-standing relationships and experience across the risk-spectrum in innovation markets, DivcoWest combines entrepreneurial spirit with an institutional approach to commercial real estate. DivcoWest aims to create environments that inspire ingenuity, promote growth, and enhance health and well-being. Since inception, DivcoWest and its predecessor have acquired approximately 58 million square feet of commercial space - primarily throughout the United States. DivcoWest's real estate portfolio currently includes existing and development properties in the office, R&D, lab, industrial, retail, and multifamily spaces. www.divcowest.com

