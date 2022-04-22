Outokumpu publishes its Q1 2022 interim report and arranges a webcast on May 5, 2022

HELSINKI, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outokumpu will publish its January–March 2022 interim report on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at approximately 9.00 am EEST.

A live webcast and conference call to analysts, investors and representatives of media will be arranged later on the same day, at 3.00 pm EEST at https://outokumpu.videosync.fi/2022-05-05-q1, hosted by President and CEO Heikki Malinen and CFO Pia Aaltonen-Forsell.

To participate via conference call and to ask questions, please dial in the call 5–10 minutes before the beginning of the event:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

UK: +44 333 300 0804

US: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 61980159#

All the interim report materials, a link to the webcast and later on its recording are available at: www.outokumpu.com/en/investors.

For more information:

Investors: Linda Häkkilä, Head of Investor Relations, Tel. +358 400 719 669

Media: Päivi Allenius, VP – Communications, Tel. +358 40 753 7374

