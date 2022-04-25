Belk Customers Can Save Big While Helping Local Charities Through Belk's Spring Charity Sale April 29h - May 1st

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring has sprung, and so have the savings at Belk as the retailer is hosting a Spring Charity Sale from Friday, April 29th through Sunday, May 1st. The special fundraising event gives customers access to exclusive discounts, while also giving back to local nonprofit organizations. Charity Sale will take place in-store at all Belk locations.

Belk partners with thousands of nonprofits across the retailer's 16-state footprint to help raise money through these events. Belk Charity Sales have contributed nearly $105 million and helped over 6,000 nonprofit organizations since the event first started in 2012. Since Belk's founding over 130 years ago, the company has been proud to support organizations that work to improve their local communities.

"Charity Sale is a great way for our customers to have a fun time shopping with access to some incredible deals, while also supporting organizations that are doing tremendous work within our communities," said Nir Patel, CEO at Belk. "We are deeply rooted in giving back to our communities, and Charity Sale allows us and our customers to help those who need it the most."

In order to access the exclusive Charity Sale discounts, customers must purchase a $5 ticket for the in-store shopping event. Tickets are currently available for purchase, and customers can buy them directly from nonprofits in their area that are participating in the event. Customers may also purchase tickets from any Belk store at the registers, or on belk.com. Belk welcomes all 501c3 nonprofit organizations to participate and encourages them to contact their local Belk store.

The $5 ticket price is deducted from the customer's total purchase during the Charity Sale, and all ticket sale proceeds go directly to the participating charities. This Charity Sale also includes an additional 25% off stackable coupon, with a small list of exclusions. For additional information visit belk.com/charity.

