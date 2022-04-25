Hertz Selects AWS to Accelerate Digital Customer Experience and Sustainable Mobility

ESTERO, Fla., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz (NASDAQ: HTZ) today announced a collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to modernize and digitize the Hertz customer experience and key components of its new mobility platform including enhanced data analytics and vehicle telematics capabilities. The continued investment in cloud services is part of Hertz's ongoing commitment to lead in electrification, shared mobility and a digital-first customer experience.

Amazon Web Services (PRNewswire)

"Tapping the power of the cloud will materially increase our ability to provide better tools to our business in order to serve our global customers," said Tim Langley-Hawthorne, EVP and CIO, Hertz. "Working with AWS, and its unparalleled experience in the automotive sector, enables Hertz to deliver a best-in-class, digitally led customer experience and accelerate our technology modernization by leveraging a robust suite of services to drive innovation and agility across the enterprise."

"AWS is helping Hertz to develop new seamless customer experiences, leverage its electric vehicle fleet, and build and scale its global electric vehicle charging infrastructure," said Greg Pearson, Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. "By accelerating its cloud migration and adopting AWS analytics and machine learning capabilities, Hertz can unlock the power of customer and fleet data to build personalized, connected vehicle solutions that will improve the overall driver experience, maximize its existing operations, and integrate more sustainable electric vehicles and future mobility options into its operations."

Plugging Into the Future of Mobility and Digitizing the Customer Experience

Hertz's work with AWS will help the company create the future car rental experience that is all-digital and EV-centric. Hertz will leverage AWS to scale the technology that will support its investment in the largest electric vehicle rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world, including the buildout of its global charging infrastructure.

AWS technologies will also help Hertz enhance the customer experience by powering its vehicle telematics platform, which provides vehicle diagnostics data to facilitate better fleet management and support new customer products. These products will further enable a touchless car rental experience with contactless vehicle pickups and returns via the Hertz mobile app.

Additionally, Hertz will look to accelerate its cloud strategy and transition core infrastructure components from on-premises data centers to AWS. This will support its all-digital strategy and expand its use of services, including the AWS Marketplace, which will provide access to a variety of software and integrated technologies that will support many of the company's strategic IT priorities.

About Hertz

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this release include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements often include words such as "believe," "expect," "enable," "develop," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "seek," "will," "may," "would," "should," "could," "forecasts" or similar expressions. These statements are based on the Hertz's current views with respect to future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including prevailing market conditions, our ability to implement the technological initiatives described in this press release, as well as other factors described in the Risk Factor sections of our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Qs. Forward-looking statements represent Hertz's estimates and assumptions only as of the date that they were made, and, except as required by law, Hertz undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The Hertz Corporation. (PRNewsfoto/Hertz) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.