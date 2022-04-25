InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Protective Covering for Vehicles (RKH-193)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an automotive covering to protect against the buildup of snow and ice," said an inventor, from Charlottsville, Va., "so I invented the WREEMON SNOW SHIELD. My design would save time and effort and it could help to prevent weather-related damage."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved protective covering for vehicles and aircrafts. In doing so, it prevents snow from accumulating on a vehicle. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to manually remove snow. The invention features a practical design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

