InventHelp Inventor Develops Urinary Incontinence Product to Enhance Comfort (SNF-141)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to minimize discomfort and embarrassing leaks for individuals with urinary incontinence," said an inventor, from Pleasant Hill, Calif., "so I invented the HIWOY. My design would offer a more comfortable alternative to traditional adult diapers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved protective product for urinary incontinence. In doing so, it helps to separate fluid leakage from the body. As a result, it ensures that the user remains dry and comfortable and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and lightweight design that is easy to wear so it is ideal for men and women who experience urinary incontinence. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SNF-141, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp