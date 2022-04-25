IPX launches the "OOZ project", the first official NFT project unlocking creator economy based on the vision of "IP 3.0"

SEOUL, South Korea, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPX, formerly known as LINE FRIENDS, announced its upcoming launch of the first original non-fungible token (NFT) project OOZ. With the OOZ project, IPX will introduce creative virtual IPs as NFTs for its unique NFT project centered on creator economy.

The OOZ project consists of nine different Super Deformation (SD) animal characters based on the narration of characters in FRENZ world, taking an extraordinary journey to find and meet their one-and-only soulmates. FRENZ is IPX's new CBT releasing IP generator platform where users can freely create their own character IPs reflecting their own personality and tastes. OOZ characters' story is based on nine characters with some of them created through FRENZ platform, who through a shipwreck accidently landed on planet earth. Each OOZ character has its individual uniqueness, and they cannot be replicated through FRENZ. IPX with its creative capabilities and specialty in IP business will be minting 9,999 profile picture (PFP) NFTs in 2Q of 2022 based on the nine high quality characters with adorable visuals and storyline, unlike any other NFT IPs in the current market. After the mint date, OOZ NFT will be available to purchase on marketplaces that support Ethereum such as OpenSea, Looksrare, PlayDapp and more.

What makes the OOZ project different from other NFT projects is that it pursues IPX's vision of IP 3.0, a decentralized approach to character IP where anyone can create, own, and build values for their unique character IP. IPX will allow its NFT holders to bring OOZ characters into their individual IP business areas and platforms to truly own the characters and generate profits. IPX will also drive the popularity of IPs through the IP business and branding activities, increasing the values of IPs that will ultimately benefit individual IP holders.

Prior to minting, IPX has set up the official Twitter and Discord Community accounts for OOZ users to enjoy benefits and gain firsthand information around the characters. To prove the authenticity of the OOZ as the official NFT project of IPX and connect with early adopters, IPX allows users to enjoy tweeted Discord invite links for global participation in advance to the OOZ launch in the NFT market.

For the OOZ project, IPX will not only be launching the characters but also bring opportunities to expand the OOZ universe and allow users to expand their own IP business. IP holders will be able to create individual middle names for their own NFT characters. IPX will also be releasing an OOZ character bible for character stories and allow holders to further expand the storyline by becoming storytellers and magnificent creators themselves.

"Pursuing the vision of IP 3.0, the OOZ project will open up the closed boundary for how IP can be used and allow NFT holders to generate benefits and shape the current boundaryless digital IP business ecosystem," said IPX official. "Through the OOZ project, IPX will increase the value of IPs and expand NFT business alongside holders, and further lead the digital IT entertainment business."

About IPX (FKA. LINE FRIENDS)

IPX is a new corporate name of LINE FRIENDS, a global character brand that originally started from Original Characters including BROWN, CONY, SALLY created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. Upon rapidly transforming its offline business to digital, the total Intellectual Property (IP) transaction reached USD 883 million in 2021, and IPX announced itself as a "digital IP platform" company to enter the digital IP based metaverse and NFT business.

IPX officially began its digital IP entertainment business by unveiling "FRENZ", a new IP generator platform where users can create their own character IPs and further use them expanding into metaverse and NFT services. Through strategic partnerships and investments with blockchain gaming, NFT, and metaverse companies, IPX will continue to expand its own technology and expertise. Moving forward, IPX will collaborate with global artists from the fashion and entertainment business in developing new influential virtual IPs, as well as discovering promising IP holders and fostering them to expand their scope in digital IP business areas such as NFT, leading the digital IP centered metaverse generation.

IPX has created popular IPs – "BT21" (BTS), "WDZY" (ITZY), "TRUZ" (TREASURE). – and expanded its IP-based business by partnering with global media and game companies including Netflix (original animated series), SUPERCELL (Brawl Stars) and NEXON (KartRider), further diversifying and strengthening its competitiveness in digital contents. Recently, IPX opened its first ever virtual store on the global metaverse service, "Play Together" and expanded the boundaries of its popular IPs to virtual character influencers to win the hearts of Millennials and Generation Z worldwide. IPX currently operates in 15 markets worldwide including Seoul, New York, LA, Tokyo, and Shanghai, and also operates in 15 online sales platforms.

