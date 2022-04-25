Save Big on Maytag® Appliances During Annual May is Maytag Month Promotion.

Consumers Can Get Up to $200 Mail-in or Instant Rebate on Select Major Appliances

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maytag announces the return of its annual promotional event, May is Maytag Month , offering consumers big savings on major appliances purchased during the month of May. Throughout May is Maytag Month, consumers can get up to a $200 rebate via prepaid card by mail, or save up to $200 via instant rebate with the purchase of select major appliances*. Visit Maytag.com or participating retailers for full details.

"If you're in need of new appliances, May is the ideal time to purchase and take advantage of big rebates on products that provide the performance you need," said Lauren Bigger, Maytag Senior Brand Manager."

Several award-winning laundry models are eligible for the month-long promotion including the Maytag® Smart Top Load Dryer (MED7230H) which was awarded 'Best of Year' in the laundry and cleaning category by Reviewed.com for its excellent performance and features that make laundry day easier, and the Maytag MED6230H dryer , from the same line, also recognized for delivering impressive performance and functionality for its price.

For those exploring kitchen appliances, the Maytag® French Door Refrigerator (MFI2570FEZ) was ranked 'Best Refrigerator Overall' by Forbes.com for its easy-to-clean fingerprint resistant stainless steel finish and its ability to quickly chill groceries after shopping at the store.

May is Maytag Month runs from April 28-June 1, 2022. Consumers can get rebates* on select major appliances all month long. The more you buy, the bigger the rebate.

Consumers purchasing 2 select appliances get a $50 mail-in or instant rebate

Consumers purchasing 3 select appliances get a $100 mail-in or instant rebate

Consumers purchasing 4 select appliances get a $200 mail-in or instant rebate

Maytag appliances and the May is Maytag Month promotion is available on Maytag.com and at participating Maytag brand retailers. To learn more about May is Maytag Month, visit Maytag.com/May .

*Offer valid 4/28/22-6/1/22. See store for rebate details. Only valid at participating Maytag brand retailers. Mail in rebate redeemed in the form of a prepaid card by mail. Additional terms and conditions apply. ®/™© 2022 Maytag. All rights reserved.



About Maytag Brand

For more than a century, Maytag® appliances have been synonymous with dependability and durability. For over 100 years, Maytag has an enduring tradition of quality production and powerful performance. Durable, commercial-grade components are found in many Maytag® appliances – including Maytag® front-load and top-load washers and dryers. Maytag also offers a full range of kitchen appliances including dishwashers with Dual Power Filtration, Maytag® refrigerators with the PowerCold® option, as well as Maytag® ranges, cooktops and ovens with Power™ burner and Power™ element options. In January 2014, Maytag introduced America to the Maytag Man — a dependable machine and the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. In addition to creating durable appliances, Maytag also is a dependable partner to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in their effort to support communities across America and help young people achieve great futures. For more information about Maytag, please visit Maytag.com, or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Maytag, Twitter at @TheMaytagMan, and Instagram at @Maytag.

