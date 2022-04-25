SimiTree Announces Genny Poole as Vice President of Human Resources

HAMDEN, Conn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SimiTree, a revenue cycle, coding, professional services and talent management resource for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, announced Genny Poole as Vice President of Human Resources. A veteran human resources executive within the automotive and aerospace industries, Poole brings more than 25 years of experience to her role.

"Genny is the right leader to help us continue to build an engaged, inclusive and high-performing culture at SimiTree," said Bill Simione, CEO and Managing Principal, SimiTree. "She understands the unique needs of an organization and leads with her values. We are excited to welcome her to SimiTree."

Most recently, as Vice President of Human Resources for the energy conservation company Cenergistic, Poole was responsible for employee engagement, talent management, compensation and benefits, and HR technology. She began her human resources career in the home health and hospice industry, eventually moving to automotive and aerospace.

"I look forward to supporting SimiTree's ambitious and exciting future by driving an inclusive culture of belonging, attracting best-in-class talent and creating a meaningful and positive work experience for our people," said Poole. "I'm excited to join the team and return to the home health and hospice industry."

About SimiTree

SimiTree, a consulting and outsourcing company serving the home health, hospice, applied behavioral analysis, palliative care, and other post-acute organizations, was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in May 2021. SimiTree further expanded its behavioral health footprint in 2022 with a strategic alignment with INFINITY, a SimiTree company.

In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and benchmarking and data analytics.

SimiTree also prepares cost reports for Medicare-certified home health agencies and provides hospice cap reporting and hospice cap due diligence services.

For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

