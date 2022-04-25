Surgical Notes Supports Growth With Leadership Promotions

Developments come as ASC billing leader experiences substantial increase in client base

DALLAS, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical Notes, a nationwide provider of billing services and solutions for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets, announces it has promoted several senior managers.

Surgical Notes is a healthcare IT solutions company dedicated to developing cutting-edge, innovative products and services for the ambulatory surgery center industry. The largest management companies and over 20,000 healthcare providers trust Surgical Notes' revenue cycle management solutions and services to enhance the financial strength and performance of their ASCs. (PRNewsFoto/Surgical Notes, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The exciting changes within the company are driven by the rapid growth in the Surgical Notes client base for outsourced ASC billing that has more than tripled over the last 12 months and is expected to continue growing significantly throughout 2022. Surgery centers nationwide are increasingly selecting Surgical Notes' leading billing, transcription, coding, and document management solutions, which are supported by expert teams with unmatched ASC experience. Surgical Notes services are proven to immediately improve an ASC's bottom line by strengthening operational efficiency and accelerating revenue cycles.

Within its expanding billing operation, the company has established a client training and onboarding team that will manage new ASC clients and help ensure a successful transition from their current operations to the company's highly effective billing processes, policies, and methods. This team will be led by ASC billing veteran Angela Mattioda, who has been promoted to senior vice president of revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions and client experience. Supporting Mattioda in her new role will be Lea Young, who has been promoted to director of RCM engagement and quality assurance. Mattioda and Young were instrumental in the evolution of the Surgical Notes billing operations team starting more than five years ago. Together, they bring an extensive toolkit and knowledge base to onboarding new clients and the ongoing training of internal personnel for client success.

The launching of the new team and well-deserved promotions of Mattioda and Young to oversee it are a natural result of the evolution of Surgical Notes as a company, said President and Chief Executive Officer Randy Bishop. "We have seen so much success in meeting our client's needs for billing operations that expanding and evolving our organizational structure in this way makes sense. Our technology-enabled business processes strengthen reporting, control, and workflow and ultimately improve center profitability. We will continue making investments in people and technology to better serve the needs of our clients."

Rachael Powell, who has been with Surgical Notes for more than 6 years, has been promoted to senior vice president of operations. In her new role, Powell will manage Surgical Notes billing teams and the integration of automated tools for revenue cycle administration.

Finally, Carla Reese has been promoted to senior vice president of operations. She will continue to manage Surgical Notes RCM consulting activities, applying her many years of experience in ASC billing operations and consulting.

"We are proud to recognize Rachael and Carla for their hard work and client dedication," said Bishop. "We have phenomenal talent leading our billing teams, and Rachael's and Carla's promotions add to that strength. We expect these internal changes will further cement Surgical Notes as the provider of choice for ASC billing services and revenue cycle solutions."

About Surgical Notes, Inc.

Surgical Notes is the premier revenue cycle management and billing services partner for the ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and surgical hospital markets. Our expert teams with ASC-specific experience provide scalable billing, transcription, coding, and document management services and solutions that fully integrate with all leading ASC practice management systems. The largest management companies and hundreds of ASCs that partner with Surgical Notes experience and benefit from immediate operational and financial improvements that exceed industry performance levels. To find out more about Surgical Notes and its ASC revenue cycle and billing solutions, visit www.SurgicalNotes.com.

