UNITED AIRLINES AND SINGAPORE AIRLINES EXPAND CODESHARE ARRANGEMENTS TO INCLUDE 19 NEW DESTINATIONS

United Airlines and Singapore Airlines strengthen relationship to provide more options and value to travelers than ever before

CHICAGO, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Star Alliance members United Airlines and Singapore Airlines (SIA) today announced an expansion to their codeshare agreement, making it easier for customers to travel to more cities in the United States of America, South East Asia and other destinations in the Asia-Pacific region.

Passengers can now enjoy codeshare flights to 19 new diverse and fast-growing cities ideal for both business and leisure travelers alike, tapping Singapore Airlines' and United Airlines' industry-leading networks.

Beginning April 26, 2022, United's customers will be able to connect to nine new codeshare destinations in the SIA Group network. Of these, seven points are in South East Asia. These are Brunei's capital Bandar Seri Begawan, Siem Reap in Cambodia, Kuala Lumpur and Penang in Malaysia, and Denpasar (Bali), Jakarta and Surabaya in Indonesia. They may also connect to Perth in Australia, as well as Male in the Maldives with SIA.

SIA customers may connect on United's flights out of Los Angeles to 10 new codeshare destinations in the US. These are Austin, Baltimore, Boise, Cleveland, Denver, Honolulu, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Reno and Sacramento. This complements the existing connections available on United's network from Houston to Atlanta, Austin, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Ft. Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans, Orlando and Tampa.

"United continues to provide critical links to Asia and we are the only US airline flying direct to Singapore from the US, with our nonstop San Francisco – Singapore flight," said Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President of International Network and Alliances at United. "We are excited to further expand our partnership with Singapore Airlines and provide our customers greater convenience and access to world-class destinations in the region."

"SIA's partnership with United is an integral part of our growth strategy," said JoAnn Tan, Senior Vice President Marketing Planning, Singapore Airlines. "The expansion of the codeshare arrangement will provide both SIA and United customers with a greater array of choices and connections, as well as seamless transfers for their business or leisure travel. This will also help to strengthen the deep and long-standing ties between Singapore and the US."

This announcement comes amid growing demand for international air travel as more countries around the world ease border restrictions. As travel resumes, customers can look forward to enjoying Singapore Airlines' and United Airlines' new codeshare flights, award-winning service, and the ability to redeem and earn points and miles while flying on both carriers.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the codeshare flights will be progressively made available for sale through the airlines' respective booking channels.

About Singapore Airlines

The SIA Group's history dates back to 1947 with the maiden flight of Malayan Airways Limited. The airline was later renamed Malaysian Airways Limited and then Malaysia-Singapore Airlines (MSA). In 1972, MSA split into Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Malaysian Airline System. Initially operating a modest fleet of 10 aircraft to 22 cities in 18 countries, SIA has grown to be a world-class international airline group that is committed to the constant enhancement of the three main pillars of its brand promise: Service Excellence, Product Leadership and Network Connectivity. For more information, please visit www.singaporeair.com.

About United Airlines

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." In 2019, United and United Express® carriers operated more than 1.7 million flights carrying more than 162 million customers. United has the most comprehensive route network among North American carriers, including U.S. mainland hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

