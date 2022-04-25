Legal professionals can now review data across IPO Vital Signs reports in an interactive, visually enhanced way when assisting clients through an IPO

NEW YORK, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. today announced the launch of additional visualization and analytics to IPO Vital Signs on RBsourceFilings. The enhancements include interactive tables and graphics that support more intuitive visualization of IPO metrics, in addition to interactive graphics that will give users the ability to quickly visualize relationships in the data and drill down to subsegments of the market or activity by specific law firms.

Wolters Kluwer Launches New Features for IPO Vital Signs within RBsourceFilings

"The IPO market continues to show strong activity in 2022, and as new regulations and disclosure requirements are emerging and impacting the space, we want to provide our customers with efficient access to actionable information to enable a seamless IPO process," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "Introducing these new features for IPO Vital Signs is our latest move to build on our market-leading content and solutions for legal professionals working within the capital markets space."

In 2021, Wolters Kluwer integrated IPO Vital Signs into RBsourceFilings to provide attorneys in private practice and corporate counsel with efficient access to IPO deal analytics, regulatory insights, SEC filings and agreements on a single platform. The solution provides market share rankings of issuers counsel, underwriters counsel, and other IPO team members, as well as critical insights into fees, lockup agreements, and other critical deal terms. In addition to its new interactive and visualization capabilities, the solution has been integrated with the RBsourceFilings SEC research system, allowing users to easily navigate from IPO Vital Signs issuer profiles to a complete SEC filings history, and helping users stay up to date on all SEC regulatory and policy changes that impact the IPO process.

IPO Vital Signs now offers enhanced visualizations for three popular reports: IPO Issuer's Law Firms Activity Detail, IPO Counsel Leadership Rankings, and IPO Market Capitalization Overview, with many more under development. Wolters Kluwer has also responded to the need for more SPAC related insights by adding a dedicated SPAC Vital Sign within the solution.

To learn more, visit: https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/solutions/transactional-law-suite/rbsource-rbsourcefilings#:~:text=RBsourceFilings%20extends%20the%20productivity%20of,of%20the%20regulatory%20disclosure%20landscape

