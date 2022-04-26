Allegiant Announces Aircraft Base in Provo, Utah

Locally based operation to bring investment in jobs, future opportunities

PROVO, Utah, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced plans to establish a four-aircraft base at Provo Airport (PVU). The Las Vegas-based company will invest approximately $95 million to establish the new base of operations, creating at least 157 new, high-wage jobs.

The company, which focuses on linking travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class leisure destinations, plans to begin its base operations in Provo on Nov. 16, 2022.

"We're delighted to grow alongside Provo, a market with phenomenal growth and convenient access to some of Utah's most treasured destinations," said Keith Hansen, Allegiant's vice president of government affairs. "Allegiant understands the value of Provo Airport. Building on the success of eight existing routes at PVU, our investment means having locally-based aircraft and crews, opening the door for future new destination opportunities for residents."

Allegiant began operating at PVU in 2013 and currently offers eight non-stop routes – Austin and Houston, Texas; St. Pete-Clearwater, Florida; Phoenix and Mesa, Arizona; and Palm Springs, Los Angeles and Orange County, California. To date, Allegiant has flown more than 700,000 passengers through Provo.

"Allegiant Air has found a following with their unique brand of travel focused on low-cost, nonstop flights to popular destinations without the hassle of layovers and connections," said Brian Torgersen, interim Provo Airport manager. "We are pleased to launch a new era of travel at the Provo Airport, with Allegiant's base operations expansion being key to our future success."

The formula appears to be working as Provo is now the second busiest airport in Utah.

"By investing in vital infrastructure, we created economic opportunity for Provo rather than waiting for it," said Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. "While many will appreciate the personal conveniences of flying out of a regional airport, including shorter lines and personalized service, the economic benefits are substantial with each new roundtrip destination bringing an estimated $15 million into our local, regional, and state economy."

Allegiant, which employs more than 4,300 team members across the U.S., plans to immediately begin hiring pilots, flight attendants, mechanics and ground personnel to support the operations. Most of the new positions are expected to offer salaries that are more than double the state's average wage. Interested applicants may apply online.

Allegiant – Together We Fly™

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

