ARIZONA COMPANY AMERICAN SOLAR & ROOFING'S CEO JOY SEITZ ELECTED TO SEIA'S NATIONAL AT-LARGE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Seitz will join the SEIA leadership team in Washington, D.C. on April 26 and 27 to meet with key policymakers to detail how even considering the Auxin Solar tariff is, and will, impact her businesses, customers, and employees.

PHOENIX, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joy Seitz, CEO of Arizona's longest-serving solar installer, will be joining solar industry leaders from around the country in Washington, D.C., to attend SEIA's efforts to inform policymakers and media about industry impacts since the Commerce Department announced that it's thinking about slapping a 50%-250% tax on the solar industry.

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) is America's largest trade association for the U.S. solar industry. Joy's addition to the board will bring an important voice and additional influence and attention to Arizona's growing solar industry.

"I look forward to attending this week's events in Washington and being involved on the SEIA Board because it brings much-needed national attention that will impact and pay dividends back home in Arizona," Seitz said. "Due simply to our most abundant resource, the Sun, Arizona is poised to be and should be a solar leader in our country, and we need policies in place that encourage that growth," Seitz added. "Since our start in 2001, we have been a strong voice and influential leader in pushing for a more proactive and viable solar energy ­­­policy. As an At-Large member of the SEIA Board of Directors, I want to leverage my local and national policy work and my professional network to drive more solar on all levels locally to Arizona. We don't need more tariffs and taxes on solar; we need the tools to continue building a clean energy economy, which will establish Arizona as a national leader in solar and renewables."

For more information about Joy Seitz and American Solar & Roofing, please visit https://www.americansolarandroofing.com.

About American Solar & Roofing

Founded in 2001, American Solar & Roofing was Arizona's first solar installer and was instrumental in creating Arizona's modern solar industry. The company is committed to providing high-quality, sustainable solar installation to its customers and is currently Arizona's only local licensed solar and roofing installer.

