AVOCADO GREEN CUTS RIBBON ON SEATTLE EXPERIENCE CENTER

SEATTLE, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in organic sleep and furniture products, recently opened the doors to its newest Experience Center in Seattle. The stunning space, located in Bellevue Place at 10400 NE 8th St., reflects the ideal version of a home: warm, welcoming, comfortable, inclusive.

The store showcases Avocado's award-winning natural, eco-luxury mattresses and furniture, as well as apparel from their sustainable fashion line Hass, and Reed + Gwen's clean beauty rituals.

"We are extremely excited to be opening this new Avocado Experience Showroom," says Avocado Vice President of Retail Brett Thornton. "We've developed a unique shopping experience that is unlike anything in our industry. Our new showroom will carry on the same tradition of our other locations: a pressure free retail space where customers can relax and learn more about Avocado Green Brands."

Because nobody is on commission at the Experience Center, guests have no pressure to buy. Avocado's knowledgeable team is on-hand to explain the nuances of store items and the natural and organic materials they use to craft them. The team even encourages guests to spread out on mattresses and toppers, rest their heads on luxurious pillows (clean linens are provided for each visitor), and touch the textured, reclaimed wood furniture — or just chill out.

The Seattle Experience Center includes Avocado's dreamy Sleep Experience. The immersive demonstration reflects what a night's sleep feels like on an Avocado Luxury Mattress, while showcasing the story behind the brand's materials.

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado will donate 1% of all its sales to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets all of its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to bath, and to new brands: Reed + Gwen's clean beauty, Hass's responsible fashion, and Brentwood Home's affordable mattresses and yoga essentials. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreenMattress.com.

