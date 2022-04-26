Bank7 Corp. Announces Q1 2022 Earnings

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) ("the Company"), the parent company of Oklahoma City-based Bank7 (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022. "We are pleased with the strength of our core earnings, as evidenced by the healthy growth in our pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (PPE). Our PPE is best in class and consistently exceeds our peers. We continue to benefit from our dynamic geographic markets, and we are also extremely asset sensitive, which positions us well for the remainder of 2022," said Thomas L. Travis, President and CEO of the Company.

Three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to three months ended March 31, 2021

Net income of $6.2 million compared to $5.1 million , an increase of 21.2%

Earnings per share of $0.68 compared to $0.56 , an increase of 21.5%

Total assets of $1.4 billion compared to $1.0 billion , an increase of 35.9%

Total loans of $1.1 billion compared to $861.4 million , an increase of 23.3%

Total deposits of $1.3 billion compared to $929 million , an increase of 38.1%

Both the Bank's and the Company's capital levels continue to be significantly above the minimum levels required to be designated as "well-capitalized" for regulatory purposes. On March 31, 2022, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.28%, 11.56%, and 12.56%, respectively. On March 31, 2022, on a consolidated basis, the Company's Tier 1 leverage ratio, Tier 1 risk based capital ratio, and total risk-based capital ratios were 9.27%, 11.54%, and 12.54%, respectively. Designation as a well-capitalized institution under regulations does not constitute a recommendation or endorsement by bank regulators.

Bank7 Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

March 31,

2022

(unaudited)

December 31,

2021

Assets



















Cash and due from banks $ 126,275

$ 195,359

Federal funds sold 8,088

9,493

Cash and cash equivalents 134,363

204,852

Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks 2,241

3,237

Available-for-sale debt securities 198,356

84,808

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $10,599 and







$10,316 at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 1,051,222

1,018,085

Loans held for sale, at fair value 597

464

Premises and equipment, net 13,775

17,257

Nonmarketable equity securities 1,195

1,202

Core deposit intangibles 1,565

1,643

Goodwill 8,807

8,479

Interest receivable and other assets 9,111

10,522











Total assets $ 1,421,232

$ 1,350,549











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

















Deposits







Noninterest-bearing $ 420,972

$ 366,705

Interest-bearing 862,307

850,766











Total deposits 1,283,279

1,217,471











Income taxes payable 2,610

-

Interest payable and other liabilities 6,695

5,670











Total liabilities 1,292,584

1,223,141











Shareholders' equity







Common stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; shares







issued and outstanding: 9,094,468 and 9,071,417 at 91

91

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 respectively







Additional paid-in capital 94,310

94,024

Retained earnings 38,242

33,149

Accumulated other comprehensive income (3,995)

144











Total shareholders' equity 128,648

127,408











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,421,232

$ 1,350,549



Bank7 Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income



Unaudited as of



Three Months Ended

March 31,







2022

2021 Interest Income







Loans, including fees

$ 14,377

$ 13,094 Interest-bearing time deposits in other banks

16

68 Debt securities, taxable

364

- Debt securities, tax-exempt

98

- Other interest and dividend income

70

26









Total interest income

14,925

13,188









Interest Expense







Deposits

717

875









Total interest expense

717

875









Net Interest Income

14,208

12,313









Provision for Loan Losses

276

1,275









Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

13,932

11,038









Noninterest Income







Secondary market income

166

14 Loss on sales of available-for-sale debt securities

(127)

- Service charges on deposit accounts

249

120 Other

387

203









Total noninterest income

675

337









Noninterest Expense







Salaries and employee benefits

4,026

2,790 Furniture and equipment

358

202 Occupancy

551

472 Data and item processing

387

279 Accounting, marketing and legal fees

233

148 Regulatory assessments

196

141 Advertising and public relations

110

34 Travel, lodging and entertainment

48

89 Other

511

390









Total noninterest expense

6,420

4,545









Income Before Taxes

8,187

6,830 Income tax expense

2,003

1,726 Net Income

$ 6,184

$ 5,104









Earnings per common share - basic

$ 0.68

$ 0.56 Earnings per common share - diluted

0.68

0.56 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

9,088,975

9,049,007 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

9,133,116

9,058,685 Other Comprehensive Income







Unrealized losses on securities, net of tax benefit of $1.5 million

$ (3,995)

$ - Reclassification adjustment for realized loss included in net income

(127)

- Other comprehensive gain, net of tax benefit of $1.5 million

$ (4,122)

$ - Comprehensive Income

$ 2,062

$ 5,104





Net Interest Margin



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021



Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

Average

Balance

Interest

Income/

Expense

Average

Yield/

Rate

(Dollars in thousands) Interest-Earning Assets:























Short-term investments

$ 187,672

$ 84

0.18%

$ 125,739

$ 92

0.30% Investment securities, taxable-equivalent

87,886

366

1.69

1,172

2

0.69



23,969

99

1.68

-

-

- Loans held for sale

487

-

-

378

-

- Total loans(1)

1,003,890

14,417

5.82

847,498

13,094

6.27 Total interest-earning assets

1,303,904

14,966

4.65

974,787

13,188

5.49 Noninterest-earning assets

24,342









7,103







Total assets

$ 1,328,246









$ 981,890

































Funding sources:























Interest-bearing liabilities:























Deposits:























Transaction accounts

$ 636,446

455

0.29%

$ 419,991

362

0.35% Time deposits

169,602

259

0.62

205,557

513

1.01 Total interest-bearing deposits

806,048

714

0.36

625,548

875

0.57 Total interest-bearing liabilities

806,048

714

0.36

625,548

875

0.57

























Noninterest-bearing liabilities:























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 385,664









243,290







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

6,301









4,193







Total noninterest-bearing liabilities

391,965









247,483







Shareholders' equity

130,233









108,859







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,328,246









$ 981,890

































Net interest income





$ 14,252









$ 12,313



Net interest spread









4.30%









4.92% Net interest margin









4.43%









5.12% (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in total loans



About Bank7 Corp.

We are Bank7 Corp., a bank holding company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Bank7, we operate twelve locations in Oklahoma, the Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas metropolitan area and Kansas. We are focused on serving business owners and entrepreneurs by delivering fast, consistent and well-designed loan and deposit products to meet their financing needs. We intend to grow organically by selectively opening additional branches in our target markets as well as pursue strategic acquisitions.

Conference Call

Bank7 Corp. has scheduled a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. central standard time. To participate in the call, dial 1-888-348-6421, or access it live over the Internet at https://app.webinar.net/DLPzBJ2Bd7r. For those not able to participate in the live call, an archive of the webcast will be available at https://app.webinar.net/DLPzBJ2Bd7r shortly after the call for 1 year.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This communication contains a number of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Bank7 Corp.'s current views with respect to, among other things, future events and Bank7 Corp.'s financial performance. Any statements about Bank7 Corp.'s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believes," "can," "could," "may," "predicts," "potential," "should," "will," "estimate," "plans," "projects," "continuing," "ongoing," "expects," "intends" and similar words or phrases. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in (or conveyed orally regarding) this presentation may turn out to be inaccurate. The inclusion of or reference to forward-looking information in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by Bank7 Corp. or any other person that the future plans, estimates or expectations contemplated by Bank7 Corp. will be achieved.

These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties because they are based upon: the amount and timing of future changes in interest rates, market behavior, and other economic conditions; future laws, regulations, and accounting principles; changes in regulatory standards and examination policies, and a variety of other matters. These other matters include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on the United States economy and our operations, the direct and indirect effect of economic conditions on interest rates, credit quality, loan demand, liquidity, and monetary and supervisory policies of banking regulators. Bank7 Corp. has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that Bank7 Corp. believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Bank7 Corp.'s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Bank7 Corp.'s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Bank7 Corp. anticipates. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and Bank7 Corp. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by these cautionary statements.

Contact:

Thomas Travis

President & CEO

(405) 810-8600

