BENCHMARK REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

First quarter 2022 results:

Revenue of $636 million ; 26% year-over-year growth

GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins of 9.1%, both up 80 basis points year-over-year

GAAP diluted EPS of $0.31 , up 41% year-over-year

Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.44 , up 110% year-over-year

TEMPE, Ariz., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: BHE) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Three Months Ended





March 31,



Dec 31,



March 31,

In millions, except EPS

2022



2021



2021

Sales

$ 636



$ 633



$ 506

Net income(2)

$ 11



$ 12



$ 8

Net income – non-GAAP(1)(2)

$ 16



$ 17



$ 8

Diluted earnings per share(2)

$ 0.31



$ 0.35



$ 0.22

Diluted EPS – non-GAAP(1)(2)

$ 0.44



$ 0.48



$ 0.21

Operating margin(2)



2.4 %



2.9 %



2.4 % Operating margin – non-GAAP(1)(2)



3.4 %



3.8 %



2.3 %





(1) A reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is included below. (2) Results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021, and first quarter ended March 31, 2021 include the impact of approximately $1.1 million, $0.8 million, and $1.4 million of net COVID-19 related costs, respectively.

"Our recent first quarter again demonstrates our commitment to the core strategic imperatives we established for the Company," said Jeff Benck, Benchmark's President and CEO. "During the first quarter, we delivered 26% year-over-year revenue growth, and we are now at a revenue run rate well ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Supply constraints remain a challenge, but it has not prevented us from delivering on our growth strategy and driving improved earnings per share. All of this was done with an increased focus on our commitment to ESG. I am very proud to highlight our Sustainability Report, released late March, which provides a transparent progress report on our ESG journey."

"Looking forward to the rest of 2022, we continue to see strong demand across each of our sectors, aided by the ramp of prior wins and momentum in new bookings. In support of this anticipated demand, we began strategically building inventory last year that continued through the first quarter of 2022. We believe this has us well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth in 2022."

Cash Conversion Cycle





Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Mar 31,





2022



2021



2021

Accounts receivable days



54





51





49

Contract asset days



24





22





26

Inventory days



95





82





69

Accounts payable days



(71)





(67)





(64)

Advance payments from customers days



(20)





(19)





(15)

Cash Conversion Cycle days



82





69





65



First Quarter 2022 Industry Sector Update

Revenue and percentage of sales by industry sector (in millions) was as follows.





Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Mar 31,

Higher-Value Markets

2022



2021



2021

Medical

$ 117





18 %

$ 127





20 %

$ 109





21 % Semi-Cap



183





29





163





26





113





22

A&D



82





13





95





15





89





18

Industrials



137





22





125





20





95





19





$ 519





82 %

$ 510





81 %

$ 406





80 %









































Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Mar 31,

Traditional Markets

2022



2021



2021

Computing

$ 55





8 %

$ 60





10 %

$ 44





9 % Telecommunications



62





10





63





9





56





11





$ 117





18 %

$ 123





19 %

$ 100





20 % Total

$ 636





100 %

$ 633





100 %

$ 506





100 %

Overall, higher-value market revenues were up 28% year-over-year from strength in the Semi-Cap, Industrials, and Medical sectors. Traditional market revenues were up 18% year-over-year from strength in both Computing and Telecommunications sectors.

Second Quarter 2022 Guidance

Revenue between $615 - $655 million

Diluted GAAP earnings per share between $0.33 - $0.39

Diluted non-GAAP earnings per share between $0.39 - $0.45 (excluding restructuring charges and other costs and amortization of intangibles)

This guidance takes into consideration all known constraints for the quarter and assumes no further significant interruptions to our supply base, operations or customers. Guidance also assumes no material changes to end market conditions due to COVID.

Restructuring charges are expected to range between $0.8 million and $1.2 million in the first quarter and the amortization of intangibles is expected to be $1.6 million in the first quarter.

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The live webcast of the call and accompanying reference materials will be accessible by logging on to the Company's website at www.bench.com. A replay of the broadcast will also be available until Tuesday, May 3, 2022 on the Company's website.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle by leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services, leveraging its optimized global supply chain and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next generation telecommunications, complex industrials, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are identified as any statement that does not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "plan," "project," "forecast," "strategy," "position," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "will," "could," "predict," and similar expressions or the negative or other variations thereof. In particular, statements, express or implied, concerning the estimated financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's outlook and guidance for second quarter 2022 results, the company's belief that it is well positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth in 2022, the company's expectations regarding demand in each of its sectors, the company's anticipated plans and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, future operating results or margins, the ability to generate sales and income or cash flow, expected revenue mix, the company's business strategy and strategic initiatives, the company's repurchases of shares of its common stock, the company's expectations regarding restructuring charges and amortization of intangibles, and the company's intentions concerning the payment of dividends, among others, are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes these statements are based on and derived from reasonable assumptions, they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are beyond the company's ability to control or predict, relating to operations, markets and the business environment generally, including those discussed under Part I, Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in any of the company's subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, these statements also depend on the duration, severity and evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic and related risks, including the emergence and severity of its variants, the availability of vaccines and potential hesitancy to utilize them, government and other third-party responses to the crisis and the consequences for the global economy, the company's business and the businesses of its suppliers and customers. Events relating to or resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, including the possibility of customer demand fluctuations, supply chain constraints, or the ability to utilize the company's manufacturing facilities at sufficient levels to cover its fixed operating costs, may have resulting impacts on the company's business, financial condition, results of operations, and the company's ability (or inability) to execute on its plans to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes, including the future results of our operations, may vary materially from those indicated. Undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based upon information available to the company as of the date of this document, and the company assumes no obligation to update.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management discloses non‐GAAP information to provide investors with additional information to analyze the Company's performance and underlying trends. A detailed reconciliation between GAAP results and results excluding certain items ("non-GAAP") is included in the following tables attached to this document. In situations where a non-GAAP reconciliation has not been provided, the Company was unable to provide such a reconciliation without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty and inherent difficulty predicting the occurrence, the financial impact and the periods in which the non-GAAP adjustments may be recognized. Management uses non‐GAAP measures that exclude certain items in order to better assess operating performance and help investors compare results with our previous guidance. This document also references "free cash flow", which the Company defines as cash flow from operations less additions to property, plant and equipment and purchased software. The Company's non‐GAAP information is not necessarily comparable to the non‐GAAP information used by other companies. Non‐GAAP information should not be viewed as a substitute for, or superior to, net income or other data prepared in accordance with GAAP as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Readers should consider the types of events and transactions for which adjustments have been made.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2022



2021

Sales

$ 636,083



$ 505,721

Cost of sales



578,481





463,494

Gross profit



57,602





42,227

Selling, general and administrative expenses



36,289





30,548

Amortization of intangible assets



1,609





1,598

Restructuring charges and other costs



4,297





1,591

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



—





(3,444)

Income from operations



15,407





11,934

Interest expense



(1,750)





(2,149)

Interest income



130





165

Other income (expense), net



(294)





(276)

Income before income taxes



13,493





9,674

Income tax expense



2,533





1,757

Net income

$ 10,960



$ 7,917

Earnings per share:











Basic

$ 0.31



$ 0.22

Diluted

$ 0.31



$ 0.22

Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating earnings per share:











Basic



35,245





36,250

Diluted



35,470





36,711



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)





March 31,



December 31,





2022



2021

Assets











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 244,935



$ 271,749

Accounts receivable, net



381,998





355,883

Contract assets



168,675





155,243

Inventories



608,347





523,240

Other current assets



47,063





42,029

Total current assets



1,451,018





1,348,144

Property, plant and equipment, net



190,526





186,666

Operating lease right-of-use assets



92,423





99,158

Goodwill and other, net



268,589





269,912

Total assets

$ 2,002,556



$ 1,903,880















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Current liabilities:











Current installments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations

$ 1,808



$ 985

Accounts payable



457,252





426,555

Advance payments from customers



129,600





118,124

Accrued liabilities



95,805





108,718

Total current liabilities



684,465





654,382

Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, less current installments



201,510





129,289

Operating lease liabilities



85,024





90,878

Other long-term liabilities



55,152





55,529

Shareholders' equity



976,405





973,802

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,002,556



$ 1,903,880



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in thousands) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended





March 31,





2022



2021

Cash flows from operating activities:











Net income

$ 10,960



$ 7,917

Depreciation and amortization



10,897





11,055

Stock-based compensation expense



4,206





2,850

Accounts receivable, net



(26,356)





32,561

Contract assets



(13,431)





(5,426)

Inventories



(85,751)





(28,700)

Accounts payable



35,869





42,439

Advance payments from customers



34,002





(7,289)

Other changes in working capital and other, net



(38,421)





(18,794)

Net cash (used in) provided by operations



(68,025)





36,613















Cash flows from investing activities:











Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(17,975)





(6,422)

Other investing activities, net



1,330





13

Net cash used in investing activities



(16,645)





(6,409)















Cash flows from financing activities:











Share repurchases



(5,482)





(13,052)

Net debt activity



72,959





(2,255)

Other financing activities, net



(8,343)





(8,453)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



59,134





(23,760)















Effect of exchange rate changes



(1,278)





(2,006)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash



(26,814)





4,438

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



271,749





395,990

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$ 244,935



$ 400,428



Benchmark Electronics, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Results (Amounts in Thousands, Except Per Share Data) (UNAUDITED)





Three Months Ended





Mar 31,



Dec 31,



Mar 31,





2022



2021



2021

Income from operations (GAAP)

$ 15,407



$ 18,635



$ 11,934

Amortization of intangible assets



1,609





1,591





1,598

Restructuring charges and other costs



2,314





4,099





1,591

Loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment



1,983





—





—

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



—





—





(3,444)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



—





(72)





(32)

Non-GAAP income from operations

$ 21,313



$ 24,253



$ 11,647

GAAP operating margin



2.4 %



2.9 %



2.4 % Non-GAAP operating margin



3.4 %



3.8 %



2.3 %



















Gross Profit (GAAP)

$ 57,602



$ 62,056



$ 42,227

Customer insolvency (recovery)



—





(72)





(32)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$ 57,602



$ 61,984



$ 42,195

GAAP gross margin



9.1 %



9.8 %



8.3 % Non-GAAP gross margin



9.1 %



9.8 %



8.3 %



















Selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 36,289



$ 37,731



$ 30,548

Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses

$ 36,289



$ 37,731



$ 30,548





















Net income (GAAP)

$ 10,960



$ 12,419



$ 7,917

Amortization of intangible assets



1,609





1,591





1,598

Restructuring charges and other costs



2,314





4,099





1,591

Loss on the sale of property, plant and equipment



1,983





—





—

Ransomware incident related costs (recovery), net



—





—





(3,444)

Customer insolvency (recovery)



—





(72)





(32)

Refinancing of credit facilities



—





276





—

Income tax adjustments(1)



(1,206)





(1,212)





169

Non-GAAP net income

$ 15,660



$ 17,101



$ 7,799





















Diluted earnings per share:

















Diluted (GAAP)

$ 0.31



$ 0.35



$ 0.22

Diluted (Non-GAAP)

$ 0.44



$ 0.48



$ 0.21





















Weighted-average number of shares used in calculating diluted earnings per share:

















Diluted (GAAP)



35,470





35,410





36,711

Diluted (Non-GAAP)



35,470





35,410





36,711





















Net cash (used in) provided by operations

$ (68,025)



$ (1,314)



$ 36,613

Additions to property, plant and equipment and software



(17,975)





(9,740)





(6,422)

Free cash flow (used)

$ (86,000)



$ (11,054)



$ 30,191







(1) This amount represents the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments using the applicable effective tax rates.

