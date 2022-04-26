Castra Managed Services Successfully Renews SOC 2 Type II Attestation

Independent auditors verify the transparency and trustworthiness of Castra's internal controls.

DURHAM, N.C., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Castra Managed Services is pleased to announce the conclusion of its SOC 2 Type II audit for the third year in a row. This attestation certifies Castra's commitment to delivering trustworthy services that adhere to the highest standards of quality.

SOC 2 accreditation is a critical component of Castra's mission and core values. Transparency works best when organizations implement internal controls that adhere to AICPA's Trust Services Criteria: Security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 Type II accreditation provides a comprehensive, independent review of how Castra's internal controls meet these requirements.

By pursuing and completing its SOC 2 Type II audit, Castra demonstrates its commitment to world-class service and total transparency. KirkpatrickPrice has verified the design suitability and operating effectiveness of Castra's non-financial reporting controls and processing standards.

"Transparency is a core value of Castra Managed Services," said Castra co-founder, Tony Simone, "Holding our internal controls to the highest standards helps us maintain the integrity of our relationships with customers and partners. SOC 2 Type II accreditation shows our commitment to making visibility and accountability an integral part of everything we do."

"SOC 2 Type II accreditation provides more than a snapshot of Trust Services Criteria compliance," said Grant Leonard, Castra co-founder, "it demonstrates an ongoing commitment to delivering trust-based services to clients. By submitting our core processes to an independent audit, we're showing Castra's commitment to continuous improvement. More than 2000 organizations rely on Castra for their security needs, and they have come to expect nothing less from our team."

About Castra Managed Services

Founded in 2012 by Tony Simone and Grant Leonard, Castra provides enterprise-level managed detection and response services to more than 2000 organizations globally. The company leverages world-class SIEM and SOAR expertise to help customers meet their security needs without compromising on transparency. Castra serves Fortune 50 enterprises, small businesses, and everything in between, providing 24/7 managed security services custom-tailored to meet industry-specific objectives in healthcare, retail, technology, government, and more.

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm, PCI QSA, and a HITRUST CSF Assessor, registered with the PCAOB, providing assurance services to over 1,000 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has more than a decade of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, HITRUST CSF, GDPR, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks.

For more information, visit castra.io, or contact Castra Director of Marketing, Tabitha Flythe at tabitha.flythe@castra.io.

