Cleveland Browns, Bally's Interactive Establish Multi-Faceted Partnership, Including Market Access Agreement, Prior To Launch Of Sports Betting In Ohio

Long-term agreement includes mobile sports betting and lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium, as well as branded free-to-play games

PROVIDENCE, R.I., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cleveland Browns and Bally's Interactive, a division of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY), today announced a long-term partnership that features various fan-focused elements and establishes the gaming leader as an official sports betting partner of the team. Pending appropriate licensing and regulatory approvals, the collaboration will be highlighted by a branded lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium, the launch of the mobile Bally Bet Sportsbook app in Ohio and free-to-play gaming opportunities for fans in the state.

Bally's Interactive and Cleveland Browns Logos (PRNewswire)

"In addition to their incredible resources and expertise, Bally's Interactive has the fan-first mindset that is consistent with our focus and pivotal to creating successful, fully-integrated sports betting experiences, and we look forward to supporting Bally's efforts to provide these innovative opportunities to Browns fans and all sports fans in Ohio in the near future," said Haslam Sports Group Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dave Jenkins. "As we continue to work closely with sports betting regulators in our state to ensure a responsible and timely launch, we are excited and confident that our partnership with Bally's will ultimately offer industry-leading benefits to fans throughout Cleveland and Ohio."

Adi Dhandhania, Chief Operating Officer of North America for Bally's Interactive, added: "We are excited to partner with such a historic pro football franchise to secure sports betting market access in Ohio, and bring to its fan base more ways to engage through our online gaming platforms. The Browns' stadium and gameday atmosphere provide a great opportunity for us to showcase our Bally Bet Sportsbook app and Bally Play products in Ohio."

The Browns and Bally's are currently identifying the location and specific fan accommodations for the Bally-themed lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium, details for which will be finalized in the coming months. In accordance with all applicable regulations, Browns fans ages 21 and up will have the ability to enjoy an exciting collective sports betting experience within the new space on gamedays while watching on-field action from across the league.

As the team's designated sports betting operator, pending appropriate licensing and regulatory approvals, Bally's will launch a mobile sports betting app for fans to place wagers on sporting events anywhere in the stadium and throughout Ohio. Additionally, the partnership will encompass a variety of fan engagement activations, including unique digital content and an engaging free-to-play predictor game, which will give registered users the opportunity to earn special Browns-themed non-cash promotional prizes.

More details on the partnership and fan activations will be available soon. With sports betting anticipated to be operational in Ohio by January 1, 2023, the Browns and Bally's are preparing to have all partnership elements fully accessible to fans on the first officially permitted date.

This partnership with the Browns marks the 18th state in which Bally's would have market access for online sports betting in the U.S.

Both the Cleveland Browns and Bally's Interactive remind all fans to please bet responsibly. The National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-522-4700) is available 24/7 and is completely confidential.

About Bally's Interactive:

Bally's Interactive is a business division of Bally's Corporation (NYSE: BALY). Established in 2021, Bally's Interactive powers the company's omnichannel platform, providing an unmatched ecosystem of products across the sports betting, iGaming, free-to-play, and daily fantasy sports spectrum. Brands include online sportsbook Bally Bet, the online Bally Casino, popular daily fantasy sports app Monkey Knife Fight, free-to-play game provider SportCaller, and fan engagement provider Telescope. Bally's also owns and operates the famed pro beach volleyball tour AVP and poker livestream Live at the Bike. More information is available at ballys.com.

About the Cleveland Browns:

A member of the National Football League's AFC North division, the Cleveland Browns are operated by Haslam Sports Group (HSG) and have long been among the most iconic and historic professional football clubs. Bolstered by eight league titles, 13 division championships and 17 Pro Football Hall of Famers, the Browns were established in 1945 as a charter team of the All-America Football Conference (AAFC). The Browns played their inaugural season in 1946 and finished in first place during each of the league's four years of existence (1946-49). Cleveland was one of three AAFC teams selected to merge with the NFL in 1950 and appeared in the league's title game in each of its first seven seasons, claiming three of its four NFL championships overall (1950; 1954-55; 1964) during that stretch. The Browns' 17 Pro Football Hall of Famers, the sixth-most in the NFL, include founder Paul Brown, legends Jim Brown, Otto Graham and Lou Groza, as well as Marion Motley and Bill Willis, two of the first African-Americans who helped break professional sports' race barrier in 1946. After a relocation to Baltimore in 1995, Cleveland was awarded an expansion franchise that returned to play in 1999, retaining all of the club's history and its namesake. In 2012, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J, purchased a controlling interest of the Cleveland Browns. Their vision for the Browns is to build a consistently winning football team, to take exceptional care of Browns fans and to be leaders in the Northeast Ohio community through the core areas of education, youth football the team's signature First and Ten volunteering movement. The Browns, led by Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry, play their home games at FirstEnergy Stadium in Downtown Cleveland.

