Compulocks announces the launch of the IT Mount

Compulocks' IT Mount is a new VESA mount solution that enables the secure deployment of laptops, tablets and iPads of all types and sizes.

With the rise of cost-effective laptops like Chromebook used in various environments, the need for a secure laptop mount is higher than ever. Understanding this necessity, Compulocks aimed to provide secure mounting solutions for laptops, being a primary work tool in any workspace. The IT Mount offers a solution to a myriad of customer facing points of contact – POS, retail, hospitality, self-check-in, ticketing and many more.

Compulocks' IT Mount secures a VESA compatibility plate to any laptop or tablet with powerful VHB sticker pads and can be mounted on Compulocks' wide range of wall, counter, and floor mounts. The IT Mount can be repurposed if needed, creating an eco-system that is both cost effective and efficient.

Compulocks Founder and CEO Gad Alexander comments "Laptops are a staple in every work environment, from hospitals to production lines, and yet there wasn't a high-quality secured mounting solution for them – until now. The IT Mount is both easy to use and works with all 100mm VESA stands. We're happy to push the envelope when it comes to new solutions that answer actual needs of modern industries"

Compulocks is marketing the IT Mount with a variety of mounting solutions across all international markets.

About Compulocks

Compulocks is a designer and manufacturer of a wide range of IT hardware security and display solutions, suited for all work environments. With an in-house R&D team, Compulocks also delivers high end customization projects. Businesses all over the world choose Compulocks' solutions to protect their tablets, iPads and laptops, engage with their customers, provide a seamless experience and strengthen their image. Compulocks high-quality products are used by companies from start up to Fortune 500, across all industries: retail, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, etc.

