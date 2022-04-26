Digital cardiovascular care company tenacio announces publication of benefit analysis in European Heart Journal Digital Health

tenacio announces the publication of "Universal Clinician Device for improving risk prediction and management of patients with atrial fibrillation. An assumed benefit analysis" in the European Heart Journal Digital Health

The in-silico study demonstrated expected outcome benefits of 23% reduction in mortality, 24% reduction in strokes and 14% in bleeding

tenacio's OptiCorTM Decision Support Tool is an easy-to-use tool for clinicians to optimize treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation

tenacio, whose mission is to improve clinical outcomes for cardiovascular patients and to reduce healthcare costs, has published an in-silico study with more than 50,000 patients demonstrating very significant expected outcome improvements in a highly respected peer-reviewed journal.

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is the most common heart rhythm disorder, affecting more than 17 million patients in the US and Europe alone. It can result in strokes, hospitalizations, and pre-mature death. Current treatment guidelines recommend using risk tools to optimize treatments of AF patients. Professor Keith AA Fox from University of Edinburgh, and one of the researchers involved in this study said: "There is still a significant gap between current treatment and optimal treatment according to clinical guidelines. We need easy-to-use tools for physicians to support and optimize their treatment decisions".

tenacio has developed OptiCorTM a digital healthcare solution to address this unmet need. Its proprietary risk prediction algorithm combines precision medicine and curated clinical evidence and guideline-based patient treatment recommendations.

Clinical Researchers recently investigated the improvement potential of using this device for treatment optimization. 52,018 patients from a global registry were included in this analysis. The outcome events of mortality, stroke, and bleeding were analyzed, comparing the expected rates when using OptiCorTM with observed rates in real clinical practice over a two-year period. The study showed that mortality could be reduced by 23%, stroke by 24% and bleeding by 14%.

tenacio's co-founder and CEO Dr. Georg van Husen commented: "The effect size demonstrates the significant improvement potential in preventing devastating and deadly events in patients with atrial fibrillation. We are committed to translate these findings into clinical practice together with our clinical partners."

The manuscript can be accessed at https://doi.org/10.1093/ehjdh/ztac011

About tenacio

tenacio is digitizing cardiovascular care to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by transforming cardiovascular disease management using state-of-the-art technology and leading-edge science to provide dynamic and individualized care for patients

tenacio has a proprietary, validated risk prediction algorithm for stroke, mortality and bleeding and provides curated treatment recommendations for cardiovascular patients

tenacio was founded in 2019 by Professor Ajay Lord Kakkar and Dr. Georg van Husen , MD

